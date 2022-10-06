Advanced search
    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
4975.00 JPY   -0.50%
02:42aMcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
09/25McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen
RE
08/10Mcdonald Japan : 2022 H1 Earnings Release
PU
McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

10/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

Monthly IR NewsSeptember 2022

October 6, 2022

Beginning in 2019, McDonald's introduced our "Experience of The Future" including Omotenashi Leaders, Table Service, and Mobile Order & Pay to respond to the diverse needs of our customers and offer a more comfortable restaurant experience. In September this year, we introduced our latest service initiative, Drive-Thru Mobile Order & Pay, as part of "Experience of the Future" to further elevate customer convenience.

In September, our system-wide-sales increased by 5.9% and same-store sales increased by 4.9% compared to the same month of the previous year.

  • We offered eight items as part of the "Tsukimi Family," a traditional popular autumn flavor, for a limited time. Tsukimi Burger, our long-selling hit since it was first launched in 1991, was offered along with other classic menu items and a total of four new offers including "Koku-Uma
    Sukiyaki Tsukimi".
  • Our Happy Meal® includes toys that are developed with the aim of allowing children to express themselves freely through play. In September, we introduced "Narikiri! Pro Kit" and "Hello Kitty" toys.
  • Sales during dinner hours and base sales of ordering channels are growing steadily, supported by drive-thru and delivery services that prioritize safety and security and promote customer convenience, digital actions, a stronger focus on dinner daypart, continuation of the Value program, introduction of new menu items, as well as the implementation of marketing actions that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

All stores

Sales (%)

2.2

16.2

13.5

12.3

6.0

11.3

9.1

4.4

5.9

Same-stores

Sales (%)

1.2

15.3

12.6

11.3

5.1

10.2

8.1

3.3

4.9

GC (%)

-0.3

5.4

4.6

3.9

4.8

7.7

2.3

2.5

2.9

AC (%)

1.5

9.4

7.7

7.1

0.3

2.3

5.6

0.8

1.9

Quarterly trends(Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cumulative Q3

(Jan - Mar)

(Apr - Jun)

(Jul - Sep)

(Oct - Dec)

(Jan-Sep)

All stores

Sales (%)

10.3

9.8

6.5

8.7

Same-stores

Sales (%)

9.4

8.8

5.4

7.7

GC (%)

3.2

5.4

2.6

3.7

AC (%)

6.0

3.2

2.7

3.9

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months

We will continue to closely monitor the COVID situation to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to "feed and foster communities" and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

TEL: 03-6911-5710 FAX: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)

Records in 2021

*Click herefor monthly and store count trends from 2020 onwards.

Monthly trends (Year-to-Year basis)

(Month)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

All stores

Sales (%)

19.4

1.7

8.4

10.0

6.7

15.8

22.1

6.2

15.8

14.6

6.5

3.3

Same stores

Sales (%)

18.7

1.0

7.5

9.2

5.7

14.7

21.0

5.3

14.7

13.4

5.4

2.4

GC (%)

-3.2

-11.3

0.8

20.9

22.5

12.3

12.3

-4.4

4.3

5.4

2.7

0.6

AC (%)

22.7

13.8

6.6

9.7

-13.7

2.2

7.7

10.1

10.0

7.6

2.6

1.9

Quarterly trends (Year-to-Year basis)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cumulative Q4

(Jan - Mar)

(Apr - Jun)

(Jul - Sep)

(Oct - Dec)

(Jan - Dec)

All stores

Sales (%)

9.8

10.6

14.2

7.9

10.7

Same stores

Sales (%)

9.0

9.6

13.2

6.9

9.7

GC (%)

4.6

18.5

3.7

2.9

4.5

AC (%)

14.2

-7.5

9.1

3.9

5.0

*Same store sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months

Disclaimer

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
