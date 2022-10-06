McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

【Monthly IR News】September 2022

October 6, 2022

Beginning in 2019, McDonald's introduced our "Experience of The Future" including Omotenashi Leaders, Table Service, and Mobile Order & Pay to respond to the diverse needs of our customers and offer a more comfortable restaurant experience. In September this year, we introduced our latest service initiative, Drive-Thru Mobile Order & Pay, as part of "Experience of the Future" to further elevate customer convenience.

In September, our system-wide-sales increased by 5.9% and same-store sales increased by 4.9% compared to the same month of the previous year.

We offered eight items as part of the "Tsukimi Family," a traditional popular autumn flavor, for a limited time. Tsukimi Burger, our long-selling hit since it was first launched in 1991, was offered along with other classic menu items and a total of four new offers including "Koku-Uma

Sukiyaki Tsukimi".

Sales during dinner hours and base sales of ordering channels are growing steadily, supported by drive-thru and delivery services that prioritize safety and security and promote customer convenience, digital actions, a stronger focus on dinner daypart, continuation of the Value program, introduction of new menu items, as well as the implementation of marketing actions that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec All stores Sales (%) 2.2 16.2 13.5 12.3 6.0 11.3 9.1 4.4 5.9 Same-stores Sales (%) 1.2 15.3 12.6 11.3 5.1 10.2 8.1 3.3 4.9 GC (%) -0.3 5.4 4.6 3.9 4.8 7.7 2.3 2.5 2.9 AC (%) 1.5 9.4 7.7 7.1 0.3 2.3 5.6 0.8 1.9

Quarterly trends(Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Q3 (Jan - Mar) (Apr - Jun) (Jul - Sep) (Oct - Dec) (Jan-Sep) All stores Sales (%) 10.3 9.8 6.5 8.7 Same-stores Sales (%) 9.4 8.8 5.4 7.7 GC (%) 3.2 5.4 2.6 3.7 AC (%) 6.0 3.2 2.7 3.9

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months

We will continue to closely monitor the COVID situation to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to "feed and foster communities" and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

