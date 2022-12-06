McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

【Monthly IR News】November 2022

December 6, 2022

McDonald's supports the happiness of children and families through charity activities across the globe. Here in Japan, every year since 2017 we have celebrated "McHappy Day" a day to cheer on children battling illnesses and their families by supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities Japan (RMHC).

This year, on November 6, we held "McHappy Day" (also known as "Blue Mac Day" this year). For every Happy Meal® purchased, McDonald's donated 50 yen to RMHC and conducted in-store and online fundraising activities. To mark this special occasion, we welcomed customers with blue in-store decorations, in honor of the brand color of RMHC.

McDonald's will remain actively committed to its continued support for RMHC to help bring smiles to the faces of children battling illnesses and their families.

*For more information, click HERE.

In November, our system-wide sales increased by 14.8% and same-store sales increased by 13.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, three burgers were made available for a limited time: the Koku-Uma Karubi Mac and Wild Beef Burger Onion Ring & Cheese, both inspired by past tournaments, and the Kebab-Style Chicken Burger, inspired by the games kicking off in Qatar.

In addition, at dinner time, we offered Yoru Mac exclusive Gohan (Rice) Burger items for a limited time, namely Gohan Karubi, Gohan Chicken Made with Rich Flavored Soy Sauce, and Gohan Teriyaki.

In sweets, new twists on the popular McFlurry® were offered for a limited time, meticulously designed to add a festive touch to the holiday season: McFlurry Pretzel Caramel and McFlurry Strawberry Cocoa Cookies.

In a special collaboration with SHINKAI Makoto's latest animated feature film " Suzume no Tojimari ," the official spin-off picture book " Suzume to Isu (Suzume and a Chair) " was offered with a Happy Meal purchase for a limited time.

," the official spin-off picture book " " was offered with a Happy Meal purchase for a limited time. Sales during dinner hours and base sales of ordering channels are growing steadily, supported by drive- thru and delivery services that prioritize safety and security and promote customer convenience, digital actions, a stronger focus on dinner daypart, continuation of the Value program, introduction of new menu items, as well as the implementation of marketing actions that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec All stores Sales (%) 2.2 16.2 13.5 12.3 6.0 11.3 9.1 4.4 5.9 10.1 14.8 Same stores Sales (%) 1.2 15.3 12.6 11.3 5.1 10.2 8.1 3.3 4.9 9.0 13.3 GC (%) -0.3 5.4 4.6 3.9 4.8 7.7 2.3 2.5 2.9 1.4 1.4 AC (%) 1.5 9.4 7.7 7.1 0.3 2.3 5.6 0.8 1.9 7.5 11.7

We will continue to closely monitor the COVID situation to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to "feed and foster communities" and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

