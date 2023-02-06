McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702) 【Monthly IR News】January 2023

February 6, 2023

To share a fun McDonald's experience with our customers and have them enjoy the Tiroli♪ sound of the fryer when making McFries, we created the Tiroli Remix song, remixing pieces from Ado-san and asmi-san, popular artists among Generation Z, together with the Tiroli♪ sound. The music video was released on the McDonald's official YouTube channelto large fan acclaim.

In addition, exclusively on McDonald's TikTok, we launched a dance game in which users control the characters to the music on January 30 (Monday) exclusively on TikTok, and it has been enjoyed by many customers.

* Click herefor dance game.

In January, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 16.2% and 14.6%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Since the two regular Samurai Mac products have been very well received by customers, we launched two new limited-time products, Japanese-style Barbecue Thick Beef with Egg and Garlic Chucky Potato Thick Beef to increase trial/awareness etc. of the Samurai lineup.

In addition to the drive-thru, delivery, and digital measures that prioritize safety and security with customers' convenience in mind, we are putting more focus on dinner hours, continuing our Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities that strengthen connections with customers. Through these, base sales are steadily rising.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec All stores Sales (%) 16.2 Same stores Sales (%) 14.6 GC (%) 4.1 AC (%) 10.1

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

We will continue to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to feed and foster communities and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

