    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
5160.00 JPY   +0.58%
McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

02/06/2023 | 01:40am EST
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702) Monthly IR NewsJanuary 2023

February 6, 2023

To share a fun McDonald's experience with our customers and have them enjoy the Tiroli sound of the fryer when making McFries, we created the Tiroli Remix song, remixing pieces from Ado-san and asmi-san, popular artists among Generation Z, together with the Tiroli sound. The music video was released on the McDonald's official YouTube channelto large fan acclaim.

In addition, exclusively on McDonald's TikTok, we launched a dance game in which users control the characters to the music on January 30 (Monday) exclusively on TikTok, and it has been enjoyed by many customers.

* Click herefor dance game.

In January, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 16.2% and 14.6%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

  • Since the two regular Samurai Mac products have been very well received by customers, we launched two new limited-time products, Japanese-style Barbecue Thick Beef with Egg and Garlic Chucky Potato Thick Beef to increase trial/awareness etc. of the Samurai lineup.
  • As a limited-time product, Spicy Chicken McNuggets Black Pepper Garlic, which was very popular when it first appeared in January 2022, was also offered with two new sauces, Rich Black Garlic Sauce and Yamitsuki Yummy Spicy Cheese Sauce.
  • To provide a McDonald's unique casual and free café experience to more customers, we have completely renewed our Premium Roast Coffee (hot) for the first time in approximately three years under our Real Café Declaration.
  • In addition to the drive-thru, delivery, and digital measures that prioritize safety and security with customers' convenience in mind, we are putting more focus on dinner hours, continuing our Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities that strengthen connections with customers. Through these, base sales are steadily rising.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month)

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

All stores

Sales (%)

16.2

Same stores

Sales (%)

14.6

GC (%)

4.1

AC (%)

10.1

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

We will continue to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to feed and foster communities and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Phone: 03-6911-5710 Fax: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)

2022 Trends

*Click herefor monthly and store count history from 2021 onwards.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

All stores

Sales (%)

2.2

16.2

13.5

12.3

6.0

11.3

9.1

4.4

5.9

10.1

14.8

16.8

Same stores

Sales (%)

1.2

15.3

12.6

11.3

5.1

10.2

8.1

3.3

4.9

9.0

13.3

15.2

GC (%)

-0.3

5.4

4.6

3.9

4.8

7.7

2.3

2.5

2.9

1.4

1.4

2.7

AC (%)

1.5

9.4

7.7

7.1

0.3

2.3

5.6

0.8

1.9

7.5

11.7

12.1

Quarterly trends(Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

12 months

(Jan - Mar)

(Apr - Jun)

(Jul - Sep)

(Oct - Dec)

(Jan - Dec)

All-store

Sales (%)

10.3

9.8

6.5

13.9

10.1

Same stores

Sales (%)

9.4

8.8

5.4

12.5

8.9

GC (%)

3.2

5.4

2.6

1.8

3.2

AC (%)

6.0

3.2

2.7

10.4

5.5

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
