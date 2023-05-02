McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

【Monthly IR News】 April 2023

May 2, 2023

Every year since 2003, McDonald's has been presenting safety whistles to new first graders at elementary schools across Japan in the hope that they will enjoy their new lives safely and with a smile every day. This April, we gave out a total of 789,850 safety whistles to first graders in the 47 prefectures in Japan.

To create a safer community for children, we will continue to actively engage in community safety and crime prevention activities, including giving away safety whistles.

*More information is available HERE.

In April, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 10.4% and 9.1%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Following on from March, a total of six products from the well-known Teritama series, a springtime tradition, were sold for a limited time and were well received.

well-known series, a springtime tradition, were sold for a limited time and were well received. Chicken Tatsuta ®, a long-time customer favorite, was offered for a limited time again this year. The lineup includes a total of seven products, including the Chicken Tatsuta and the new Chicken Tatsuta Yuzu-flavored grated radish , as well as two Gohan (Rice) Burgers available only at dinner time with Yoru Mac®. This year, we also collaborated for the first time with the popular anime ONE PIECE with a unique campaign for customers to enjoy.

Bacon Potato Pie , a side dish that has enjoyed strong popularity since its introduction in 1990, was available for a limited time.

, a side dish that has enjoyed strong popularity since its introduction in 1990, was available for a limited time. In addition to the drive-thru, delivery, and digital measures that prioritize safety and security with customers' convenience in mind, we have been putting more focus on dinner hours, continuing our

Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec System- wide Sales (%) 16.2 4.4 7.9 10.4 Same stores Sales (%) 14.6 3.0 6.4 9.1 GC (%) 4.1 -2.2 -1.6 -0.8 AC (%) 10.1 5.3 8.2 10.0

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

McDonald's will continue to evolve and respond flexibly to the ever-changing society and the needs of our customers. We will also continue to feed and foster communities while working toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Phone: 03-6911-5710 Fax: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)