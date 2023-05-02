Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
5730.00 JPY   +0.70%
02:46aMcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
04/06Mcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
03/19McDonald's Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:2702) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

05/02/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

Monthly IR News April 2023

May 2, 2023

Every year since 2003, McDonald's has been presenting safety whistles to new first graders at elementary schools across Japan in the hope that they will enjoy their new lives safely and with a smile every day. This April, we gave out a total of 789,850 safety whistles to first graders in the 47 prefectures in Japan.

To create a safer community for children, we will continue to actively engage in community safety and crime prevention activities, including giving away safety whistles.

*More information is available HERE.

In April, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 10.4% and 9.1%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

  • Following on from March, a total of six products from the well-knownTeritama series, a springtime tradition, were sold for a limited time and were well received.
  • Chicken Tatsuta®, a long-time customer favorite, was offered for a limited time again this year. The lineup includes a total of seven products, including the Chicken Tatsuta and the new Chicken Tatsuta Yuzu-flavoredgrated radish, as well as two Gohan (Rice) Burgers available only at dinner time with Yoru Mac®. This year, we also collaborated for the first time with the popular anime ONE PIECE with a unique campaign for customers to enjoy.
  • Bacon Potato Pie, a side dish that has enjoyed strong popularity since its introduction in 1990, was available for a limited time.
  • In addition to the drive-thru, delivery, and digital measures that prioritize safety and security with customers' convenience in mind, we have been putting more focus on dinner hours, continuing our
    Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

System- wide

Sales (%)

16.2

4.4

7.9

10.4

Same stores

Sales (%)

14.6

3.0

6.4

9.1

GC (%)

4.1

-2.2

-1.6

-0.8

AC (%)

10.1

5.3

8.2

10.0

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

McDonald's will continue to evolve and respond flexibly to the ever-changing society and the needs of our customers. We will also continue to feed and foster communities while working toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Phone: 03-6911-5710 Fax: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)

2022 Trends

*Click herefor monthly and store count history from 2021 onwards.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month)

Jan

Feb

3

4

5

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

10

11

Dec

System-wideSales (%)

2.2

16.2

13.5

12.3

6.0

11.3

9.1

4.4

5.9

10.1

14.8

16.8

Same-storesSales (%)

1.2

15.3

12.6

11.3

5.1

10.2

8.1

3.3

4.9

9.0

13.3

15.2

GC (%)

-0.3

5.4

4.6

3.9

4.8

7.7

2.3

2.5

2.9

1.4

1.4

2.7

AC (%)

1.5

9.4

7.7

7.1

0.3

2.3

5.6

0.8

1.9

7.5

11.7

121

Quarterly trends(Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

12 months

(Jan - Mar)

(Apr - Jun)

(Jul - Sep)

(Oct - Dec)

(Jan - Dec)

System-wideSales (%)

10.3

9.8

6.5

13.9

10.1

Same-storesSales (%)

9.4

8.8

5.4

12.5

8.9

GC (%)

3.2

5.4

2.6

1.8

3.2

AC (%)

6.0

3.2

2.7

10.4

5.5

*Same-store sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation for at least 13 months.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 06:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 383 B 2 790 M 2 790 M
Net income 2023 23 300 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 757 B 5 510 M 5 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5 690,00 JPY
Average target price 6 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamotsu Hiiro President, CEO & Representative Director
Sarah L. Casanova Chairman
Masataka Ueda Independent Outside Director
Akira Kawamura Outside Director
Robert Dale Larson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.13.91%5 510
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.92%215 907
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.49.02%57 045
YUM! BRANDS, INC.9.76%39 378
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.95%25 565
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.9.17%21 821
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer