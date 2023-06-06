McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

【Monthly IR News】 May 2023

2023/6/6

McDonald's is running the "Hello Ronald!" programs nationwide to teach children rules and manners that they need to observe in their daily lives. In addition to in-person implementation, where children are visited in person, online implementation has been implemented since April 2022.

Hello Ronald! offers five different programs: "traffic" and "crime prevention" for nursery school and kindergarten students, and "traffic," "crime prevention," and "SDGs" for elementary school students, in which Ronald will provide easy-to-understand explanations to children nationwide.

McDonald's will continue to take actions to fulfill its responsibilities as a member of local communities. *More information available HERE.

In May, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 6.6% and 5.2%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Following April, we offered a total of seven limited time offer products in the Chicken Tatsuta ® series, a long-time favorite of our customers.

series, a long-time favorite of our customers. We also offered a popular side menu item, Chicken McNuggets® 15 Pieces at a special price for a limited period of time with two new limited-time sauces: "Grilled Corn Style Sauce" and "Tandoori Chicken Curry Sauce".

limited-time sauces: "Grilled Corn Style Sauce" and "Tandoori Chicken Curry Sauce". Based on the concept of the world of a retro coffee shop, we launched the Kissa Mac menu that allows customers to enjoy three classic coffee shop menu items for a limited period of time: Kissaten Coffee

Jelly Parfait, the first "parfait" available at McDonald's, Kissaten Pudding Pie and Kissaten Cream Soda

(McFloat Melon).

Jelly Parfait, the first "parfait" available at McDonald's, Kissaten Pudding Pie and Kissaten Cream Soda (McFloat Melon). In addition to drive-thru, delivery, digital measures that prioritize safety and security with customers' convenience in mind, we have been putting more focus on dinner hours, continuing our Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Al stores Sales (%) 16.2 4.4 7.9 10.4 6.6 Same-stores Sales (%) 14.6 3.0 6.4 9.1 5.2 GC (%) 4.1 -2.2 -1.6 -0.8 -4.3 AC (%) 10.1 5.3 8.2 10.0 9.8

*Same-store sales are comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

McDonald's will continue to evolve and respond flexibly to the ever-changing society and needs of our customers. We will also continue to feed and foster communities while working toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Phone: 03-6911-5710 Fax: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)