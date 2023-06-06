Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-06 am EDT
5730.00 JPY   -0.17%
02:38aMcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
05/12Mcdonald Japan : 2023 Q1 Earnings Release
PU
05/12Mcdonald Japan : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

06/06/2023 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

Monthly IR News May 2023

2023/6/6

McDonald's is running the "Hello Ronald!" programs nationwide to teach children rules and manners that they need to observe in their daily lives. In addition to in-person implementation, where children are visited in person, online implementation has been implemented since April 2022.

Hello Ronald! offers five different programs: "traffic" and "crime prevention" for nursery school and kindergarten students, and "traffic," "crime prevention," and "SDGs" for elementary school students, in which Ronald will provide easy-to-understand explanations to children nationwide.

McDonald's will continue to take actions to fulfill its responsibilities as a member of local communities. *More information available HERE.

In May, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 6.6% and 5.2%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

  • Following April, we offered a total of seven limited time offer products in the Chicken Tatsuta® series, a long-time favorite of our customers.
  • We also offered a popular side menu item, Chicken McNuggets® 15 Pieces at a special price for a limited period of time with two new limited-time sauces: "Grilled Corn Style Sauce" and "Tandoori Chicken Curry Sauce".
  • Based on the concept of the world of a retro coffee shop, we launched the Kissa Mac menu that allows customers to enjoy three classic coffee shop menu items for a limited period of time: Kissaten Coffee
    Jelly Parfait, the first "parfait" available at McDonald's, Kissaten Pudding Pie and Kissaten Cream Soda
    (McFloat Melon).
  • In addition to drive-thru, delivery, digital measures that prioritize safety and security with customers' convenience in mind, we have been putting more focus on dinner hours, continuing our Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Al stores

Sales (%)

16.2

4.4

7.9

10.4

6.6

Same-stores

Sales (%)

14.6

3.0

6.4

9.1

5.2

GC (%)

4.1

-2.2

-1.6

-0.8

-4.3

AC (%)

10.1

5.3

8.2

10.0

9.8

*Same-store sales are comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

McDonald's will continue to evolve and respond flexibly to the ever-changing society and needs of our customers. We will also continue to feed and foster communities while working toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Phone: 03-6911-5710 Fax: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)

2022 Trends

*Click herefor monthly trends and store count history from 2021 onwards.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

All stores

Sales (%)

2.2

16.2

13.5

12.3

6.0

11.3

9.1

4.4

5.9

10.1

14.8

16.8

Same-storesSales (%)

1.2

15.3

12.6

11.3

5.1

10.2

8.1

3.3

4.9

9.0

13.3

15.2

GC (%)

-0.3

5.4

4.6

3.9

4.8

7.7

2.3

2.5

2.9

1.4

1.4

2.7

AC (%)

1.5

9.4

7.7

7.1

0.3

2.3

5.6

0.8

1.9

7.5

11.7

121

Quarterly trends(Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cumulative Q4

(Jan - Mar)

(Apr - Jun)

(Jul - Sep)

(Oct - Dec)

(Jan - Dec)

All stores

Sales (%)

10.3

9.8

6.5

13.9

10.1

Same-storesSales (%)

9.4

8.8

5.4

12.5

8.9

GC (%)

3.2

5.4

2.6

1.8

3.2

AC (%)

6.0

3.2

2.7

10.4

5.5

*Same-store sales are comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
02:38aMcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
05/12Mcdonald Japan : 2023 Q1 Earnings Release
PU
05/12Mcdonald Japan : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended Mar..
PU
05/12Mcdonald Japan : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12McDonald's Holdings Company, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/02Mcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
04/06Mcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
03/19McDonald's Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:2702) added t..
CI
03/06Mcdonald Japan : Monthly IR News
PU
02/27Mcdonald Japan : Notice of Convocation and Materials of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 381 B 2 726 M 2 726 M
Net income 2023 21 850 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 763 B 5 465 M 5 465 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5 740,00 JPY
Average target price 6 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamotsu Hiiro President, CEO & Representative Director
Sarah L. Casanova Chairman
Masataka Ueda Independent Outside Director
Akira Kawamura Outside Director
Robert Dale Larson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.14.91%5 465
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION10.23%210 581
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.48.63%57 232
YUM! BRANDS, INC.5.04%37 579
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.5.58%24 095
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.17.84%23 428
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer