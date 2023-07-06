McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

【Monthly IR News】June 2023

July 6, 2023

McDonald's is committed to a variety of community contribution activities throughout Japan. The Sustainability section of our website introduces "Smile Stories," where you can learn about the stories and motivation behind various community contribution activities. To feed and foster communities, McDonald's will continue its efforts to deepen ties with customers and local communities.

In June, our system-wide sales and same-store sales increased by 7.1% and 5.7%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

We brought back the Egg Double, Roasted Sesame Shrimp Fillet, and Juicy Chicken Black Pepper, which were popular in the Heisei era, based on customer request for a limited time as Heisei Burgers. (Excluding restaurants in Hiroshima Prefecture and Iwakuni City in Yamaguchi Prefecture and some others)

For a limited time, we also offered Spicy Chicken McNuggets and, during Yoru Mac® hours from 17:00 onward, Pote-Nage Large and Extra Large Samplers with both spicy and regular nuggets. In addition, two new sauces, Sour Cream Lemon Sauce and Garlic Habanero Sauce, were sold for a limited time.

To refresh customers during the rainy season, two products, McShake® Hokkaido Yubari Melon and

Lemon Cheese Pie, were launched as Sunny McDonald's desserts for a limited time.

In addition to the drive-thru, delivery, and digital initiatives that promote customer convenience and enhancement of dinner hours, we have been continuing our Value program, introducing new menu items, and engaging in marketing activities to strengthen our connections with customers.

Monthly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

(Month) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec System-wide Sales (%) 16.2 4.4 7.9 10.4 6.6 7.1 Same-store Sales (%) 14.6 3.0 6.4 9.1 5.2 5.7 GC (%) 4.1 -2.2 -1.6 -0.8 -4.3 -5.3 AC (%) 10.1 5.3 8.2 10.0 9.8 11.6

Quarterly Trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2023

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Q2 (Jan - Mar) (Apr - Jun) (Jul - Sep) (Oct - Dec) (Jan-Jun) System-wide Sales (%) 9.5 8.1 8.8 Same-store Sales (%) 8.0 6.7 7.4 GC (%) 0.1 -3.5 -1.7 AC (%) 8.0 10.5 9.2

*Same-store sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

McDonald's will continue to evolve and respond flexibly to the ever-changing society and needs of our customers. We are committed to realizing a sustainable society while continuing to feed and foster communities.

