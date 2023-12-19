Official MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD. press release
McDonald Japan : Notice Concerning Partial Changes to the Shareholder Benefits System
December 19, 2023 at 01:16 am EST
December 19, 2023
To Whom It May Concern,
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.
Representative Director, President and CEO
Tamotsu Hiiro
(Code No.: 2702 TSE Standard)
Inquiries: McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd.
Director, Chief Financial Officer
Shuko Yoshida
TEL: 03-6911-6000
Notice Concerning Partial Changes to the Shareholder Benefits System
We would like to announce that the following partial changes will be made to the current shareholder benefits system.
Purpose of the Changes
To encourage our shareholders to continue owning our shares over the medium-to-long term.
Details of the Changes (Underlined areas were changed)
(1) The shareholder benefits system at the moment
Number of shares owned
Continuous owning of shares
Complimentary coupons
100 to 299 shares
－
One book
300 to 499 shares
－
Three books
500 shares or above
－
Five books
(2) The shareholder benefits system after the changes
Number of shares owned
Continuous owning of shares
Complimentary coupons
100 to 299 shares
One year or longer
One book
300 to 499 shares
One year or longer
Three books
500 shares or above
One year or longer
Five books
3. Eligible Shareholders
Shareholders listed in the Shareholder Registry that own 100 or more shares of the Company's stock as of the end of June and the end of December of each year and that have continuously owned such shares for at least one year will be eligible.
Shareholders that have continuously owned shares for at least one year points to those that have kept the same shareholder number and have been listed or recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of the end of June and the end of December as having continuously owned at least 100 shares for three consecutive times.
1
4. Date of the Changes
The table below shows the changes that will be made in stages from the record date at the end of December 2023 to the record date at the end of December 2024.
Vesting Date
Conditions to Receive Shareholder Complementary Coupons
End of Dec.
Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares as of
2023
the end of December 2023
End of Jun.
Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares as of
2024
the end of December 2023 and June 2024 (two consecutive times)
End of Dec.
Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares as of
the end of December 2023, June 2024 and December 2024 (three consecutive
2024
times)
End of Jun.
Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares for
2025 onward
the last three times including the vesting date
End of Notice
2
Disclaimer
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 06:15:36 UTC.
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the operation of hamburger restaurants under the name McDonald's through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies. The Company is also engaged in the franchise business, as well as the provision of management know-how and sub-licenses to franchisees, among others.