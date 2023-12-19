December 19, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Representative Director, President and CEO

Tamotsu Hiiro

(Code No.: 2702 TSE Standard)

Inquiries: McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd.

Director, Chief Financial Officer

Shuko Yoshida

TEL: 03-6911-6000

Notice Concerning Partial Changes to the Shareholder Benefits System

We would like to announce that the following partial changes will be made to the current shareholder benefits system.

  1. Purpose of the Changes
    • To encourage our shareholders to continue owning our shares over the medium-to-long term.
  3. Details of the Changes (Underlined areas were changed)

(1) The shareholder benefits system at the moment

Number of shares owned

Continuous owning of shares

Complimentary coupons

100 to 299 shares

One book

300 to 499 shares

Three books

500 shares or above

Five books

(2) The shareholder benefits system after the changes

Number of shares owned

Continuous owning of shares

Complimentary coupons

100 to 299 shares

One year or longer

One book

300 to 499 shares

One year or longer

Three books

500 shares or above

One year or longer

Five books

3. Eligible Shareholders

  • Shareholders listed in the Shareholder Registry that own 100 or more shares of the Company's stock as of the end of June and the end of December of each year and that have continuously owned such shares for at least one year will be eligible.
  • Shareholders that have continuously owned shares for at least one year points to those that have kept the same shareholder number and have been listed or recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of the end of June and the end of December as having continuously owned at least 100 shares for three consecutive times.

1

4. Date of the Changes

The table below shows the changes that will be made in stages from the record date at the end of December 2023 to the record date at the end of December 2024.

Vesting Date

Conditions to Receive Shareholder Complementary Coupons

End of Dec.

Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares as of

2023

the end of December 2023

End of Jun.

Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares as of

2024

the end of December 2023 and June 2024 (two consecutive times)

End of Dec.

Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares as of

the end of December 2023, June 2024 and December 2024 (three consecutive

2024

times)

End of Jun.

Those listed in the Shareholder Registry as owning at least 100 shares for

2025 onward

the last three times including the vesting date

End of Notice

2

