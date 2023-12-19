December 19, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Representative Director, President and CEO

Tamotsu Hiiro

(Code No.: 2702 TSE Standard)

Inquiries: McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd.

Director, Chief Financial Officer

Shuko Yoshida

TEL: 03-6911-6000

Notice Concerning Partial Changes to the Shareholder Benefits System

We would like to announce that the following partial changes will be made to the current shareholder benefits system.

Purpose of the Changes To encourage our shareholders to continue owning our shares over the medium-to-long term. Details of the Changes (Underlined areas were changed)

(1) The shareholder benefits system at the moment

Number of shares owned Continuous owning of shares Complimentary coupons 100 to 299 shares － One book 300 to 499 shares － Three books 500 shares or above － Five books (2) The shareholder benefits system after the changes Number of shares owned Continuous owning of shares Complimentary coupons 100 to 299 shares One year or longer One book 300 to 499 shares One year or longer Three books 500 shares or above One year or longer Five books

3. Eligible Shareholders

Shareholders listed in the Shareholder Registry that own 100 or more shares of the Company's stock as of the end of June and the end of December of each year and that have continuously owned such shares for at least one year will be eligible.

Shareholders that have continuously owned shares for at least one year points to those that have kept the same shareholder number and have been listed or recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of the end of June and the end of December as having continuously owned at least 100 shares for three consecutive times.

