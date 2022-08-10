McDonald Japan : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
To whom it may concern,
McDonald's Holdings (Japan), Ltd. Tamotsu Hiiro Representative Director, President and CEO
(Code No.: 2702 TSE Standard) Inquiries: Shuko Yoshida McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer TEL: 03-6911-6000
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. hereby announces its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).
Highlights
Sales increased on a year-on-year basis. Same-store sales have continued to increase for 27 consecutive quarters.
Operating income, ordinary income and net income all increased compared to the same period of the previous year.
We will aim to achieve the full-year target by enhancing the customers restaurant experience and level of satisfaction while continuing to be thorough in the areas of safety and security.
(In Millions of Yen)
Cumulative Period of the 2nd Quarter 2022
Actual
2021 Actual
vs. Last Year
vs. Last Year (%)
System-wide-Sales*
342,020
310,821
+31,198
+10.0%
Revenue
168,227
151,266
+16,960
+11.2%
Consolidated
17,479
17,226
+252
+1.5%
Operating Income
Consolidated
17,323
16,885
+438
+2.6%
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributed
11,013
10,914
+98
+0.9%
to Owners of Parent
*System-wide Sales: combined sales of company-operated and franchised restaurants
Cumulative Period of the 2nd Quarter 2022 vs. Last Year (%)
System-Wide Sales
Same-store Sales
Same-store GC
Same-store AC
+10.0%
+9.1%
+4.3%
+4.6%
System-wide sales for the 2nd quarter 2022 were 342.0 billion yen, an increase of 31.1 billion yen or 10.0% compared to the same period of the previous year. With operating income increasing 0.2 billion yen to 17.4 billion yen and ordinary income increasing 0.4 billion yen to 17.3 billion yen, business continues to grow steadily. Moving forward, we will continue to aim to enhance our customer's restaurant experience and level of satisfaction while being thorough in the areas of safety and security that are the foundation of our business. Furthermore, we will strive to contribute to local communities and become a brand that is loved by everyone while aiming to achieve our full-year and medium-term management targets at the same time.
