Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
4980.00 JPY   +0.40%
02:14aMCDONALD JAPAN : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/04MCDONALD JAPAN : Monthly IR News
PU
01/07McDonald's Japan slices fries to small size as it faces shipping snags
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald Japan : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 10, 2022

To whom it may concern,

McDonald's Holdings (Japan), Ltd. Tamotsu Hiiro Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code No.: 2702 TSE Standard) Inquiries: Shuko Yoshida McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer TEL: 03-6911-6000

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. hereby announces its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).

Highlights

  • Sales increased on a year-on-year basis. Same-store sales have continued to increase for 27 consecutive quarters.
  • Operating income, ordinary income and net income all increased compared to the same period of the previous year.
  • We will aim to achieve the full-year target by enhancing the customers restaurant experience and level of satisfaction while continuing to be thorough in the areas of safety and security.

(In Millions of Yen)

Cumulative Period of the 2nd Quarter 2022

Actual

2021 Actual

vs. Last Year

vs. Last Year (%)

System-wide-Sales*

342,020

310,821

+31,198

+10.0%

Revenue

168,227

151,266

+16,960

+11.2%

Consolidated

17,479

17,226

+252

+1.5%

Operating Income

Consolidated

17,323

16,885

+438

+2.6%

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributed

11,013

10,914

+98

+0.9%

to Owners of Parent

*System-wide Sales: combined sales of company-operated and franchised restaurants

Cumulative Period of the 2nd Quarter 2022 vs. Last Year (%)

System-Wide Sales

Same-store Sales

Same-store GC

Same-store AC

+10.0%

+9.1%

+4.3%

+4.6%

System-wide sales for the 2nd quarter 2022 were 342.0 billion yen, an increase of 31.1 billion yen or 10.0% compared to the same period of the previous year. With operating income increasing 0.2 billion yen to 17.4 billion yen and ordinary income increasing 0.4 billion yen to 17.3 billion yen, business continues to grow steadily. Moving forward, we will continue to aim to enhance our customer's restaurant experience and level of satisfaction while being thorough in the areas of safety and security that are the foundation of our business. Furthermore, we will strive to contribute to local communities and become a brand that is loved by everyone while aiming to achieve our full-year and medium-term management targets at the same time.

*This document is distributed to Kabuto Club, Tokyo Chamber of Commerce Press Club and Eating Out Industry Press Club.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
02:14aMCDONALD JAPAN : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June ..
PU
08/04MCDONALD JAPAN : Monthly IR News
PU
01/07McDonald's Japan slices fries to small size as it faces shipping snags
RE
2021Japan Index Closes Lower; Mitsui Unit to Acquire 93% of Human Associates for $25 Millio..
MT
2021MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021McDonald's to ration fries in Japan
AQ
2021Bigger fries off the menu as Japan McDonald's faces supply crunch
RE
2021MCDONALD JAPAN : Woman chips tooth eating McDonald's Japan burger containing metal
AQ
2020MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020McDonald's Holdings Company, Ltd. Provides Financial Guidance for the Year Ending Decem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 336 B 2 493 M 2 493 M
Net income 2022 22 800 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 659 B 4 887 M 4 887 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4 960,00 JPY
Average target price 6 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamotsu Hiiro President, CEO & Representative Director
Sarah L. Casanova Chairman
Masataka Ueda Independent Outside Director
Akira Kawamura Outside Director
Robert Dale Larson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.-1.87%4 887
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.20%191 331
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-6.24%45 509
YUM BRANDS-14.66%33 272
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.11%20 051
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.36%18 118