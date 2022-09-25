Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40 2022-09-26 am EDT
5010.00 JPY   +0.30%
09/25McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen
RE
08/10MCDONALD JAPAN : 2022 H1 Earnings Release
PU
08/10MCDONALD JAPAN : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

09/25/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
Customers are seen through the windows of a McDonald's store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60% of offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday.

From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltc said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.

A Big Mac costs $5.15 in the United States, according to the Economist magazine's index of prices worldwide.

Rising production costs and the yen's slide to a 24-year low has led spurred price increases by 60% of major Japanese restaurants, according to a survey issued this month by Tokyo Shoko Research.

Separately, Mister Donut shops in Japan are to raise prices on most items by about 7.4% from Nov. 25, its parent company, Duskin Co., said.

($1=143.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 338 B 2 362 M 2 362 M
Net income 2022 22 400 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 664 B 4 637 M 4 637 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 64,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tamotsu Hiiro President, CEO & Representative Director
Sarah L. Casanova Chairman
Masataka Ueda Independent Outside Director
Akira Kawamura Outside Director
Robert Dale Larson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.-1.87%4 637
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.51%180 950
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-9.14%43 244
YUM BRANDS-20.21%31 485
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.50%19 554
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.72%16 955