McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltc said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.

A Big Mac costs $5.15 in the United States, according to the Economist magazine's index of prices worldwide.

Rising production costs and the yen's slide to a 24-year low has led spurred price increases by 60% of major Japanese restaurants, according to a survey issued this month by Tokyo Shoko Research.

Separately, Mister Donut shops in Japan are to raise prices on most items by about 7.4% from Nov. 25, its parent company, Duskin Co., said.

($1=143.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)