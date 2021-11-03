Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McEwen Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   US58039P1075

MCEWEN MINING INC.

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 3rd Quarter McEwen Mining Financials and MD&A

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
    EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
    EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number: 001-33190

MCEWEN MINING INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Colorado

84-0796160

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

150 King Street West, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5H 1J9

(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP code)

(866) 441-0690

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, no par value

MUX

New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been

subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant

was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for

complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 459,187,391 shares outstanding as of November 3, 2021.

MCEWEN MINING INC.

FORM 10-Q

Index

Part I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the three and nine months

3

ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the three and nine months ended

5

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

6

(unaudited)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

23

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk

47

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

49

Part II

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

50

Item 6.

Exhibits

51

SIGNATURES

52

2

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

MCEWEN MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue from gold and silver sales

$

37,129

$

27,395

$

101,575

$

77,086

Production costs applicable to sales

(30,760)

(23,526)

(85,481)

(74,267)

Depreciation and depletion

(6,025)

(4,570)

(16,677)

(16,080)

Gross profit (loss)

344

(701)

(583)

(13,261)

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:

Advanced projects

(4,013)

(4,027)

(6,635)

(9,464)

Exploration

(6,245)

(4,423)

(18,117)

(11,761)

General and administrative

(3,467)

(2,532)

(8,384)

(6,836)

Income (loss) from investment in Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (Note 9)

(2,650)

2,582

(5,077)

(1,139)

Depreciation

(94)

(88)

(244)

(317)

Revision of estimates and accretion of asset retirement obligations

(1,309)

(2,725)

(Note 11)

(886)

(2,003)

Impairment of mineral property interests and plant and equipment

-

-

-

(Note 8)

(83,805)

Other operating

-

-

-

(1,968)

(17,778)

(9,374)

(41,182)

(117,293)

Operating loss

(17,434)

(10,075)

(41,765)

(130,554)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest and other finance expenses, net

(2,072)

(1,945)

(4,440)

(5,576)

Other income (Note 4)

1,264

2,090

6,471

6,071

Total other income (expense)

(808)

145

2,031

495

Loss before income and mining taxes

(18,242)

(9,930)

(39,734)

(130,059)

Income and mining tax recovery

841

152

3,878

1,276

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(17,401)

$

(9,778)

$

(35,856)

$

(128,783)

Net loss per share (Note 13):

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.32)

Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands) (Note 13):

Basic and Diluted

459,187

403,887

453,453

401,603

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

MCEWEN MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 17)

$

63,144

$

20,843

Restricted cash (Note 17)

2,550

-

Investments (Note 5)

1,798

-

Receivables, prepaids and other assets (Note 6)

5,383

5,690

Inventories (Note 7)

19,252

26,964

Total current assets

92,127

53,497

Mineral property interests and plant and equipment, net (Note 8)

342,695

329,112

Investment in Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (Note 9)

95,688

108,326

Inventories, long-term (Note 7)

4,929

4,785

Restricted cash (Note 17)

3,625

3,595

Other assets

712

621

TOTAL ASSETS

$

539,776

$

499,936

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

29,285

$

36,055

Flow-through share premium (Note 12)

2,581

3,827

Debt, current portion (Note 10)

2,000

-

Debt to related party, current portion (Notes 10 and 14)

2,000

-

Lease liabilities, current portion

3,002

2,440

Asset retirement obligation, current portion (Note 11)

4,894

3,232

Other liabilities

2,550

-

Total current liabilities

46,312

45,554

Lease liabilities, long-term

2,102

3,056

Debt (Note 10)

22,340

24,080

Debt to related party (Notes 10 and 14)

22,340

24,080

Asset retirement obligation, long-term (Note 11)

29,686

30,768

Other liabilities

2,938

3,257

Deferred income and mining tax liability

3,193

3,813

Total liabilities

$

128,911

$

134,608

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares: 459,188 as of September 30, 2021 and 416,587 as of

$

1,615,355

December 31, 2020 issued and outstanding (in thousands) (Note 12)

$

1,548,876

Non-controlling interests (Note 18)

14,914

-

Accumulated deficit

(1,219,404)

(1,183,548)

Total shareholders' equity

410,865

365,328

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

539,776

$

499,936

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

MCEWEN MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

Common Shares

and Additional

Paid-in Capital

Accumulated

Non-Controlling

Three months ended September 30, 2020

and 2021:

Shares

Amount

Deficit

Interests

Total

Balance, June 30, 2020

402,491

$

1,532,940

$

(1,150,228)

$

-

$

382,712

Stock-based compensation

-

30

-

-

30

Sale of flow-through common shares

6,298

7,767

-

-

7,767

Shares issued for acquisition of mineral

property interests

53

70

-

-

70

Net loss

-

-

(9,778)

-

(9,778)

Balance, September 30, 2020

408,842

$

1,540,807

$

(1,160,006)

$

-

$

380,801

Balance, June 30, 2021

459,188

$

1,589,975

$

(1,202,003)

$

-

$

387,972

Stock-based compensation

-

294

-

-

294

Issuance of equity by subsidiary (Note 18)

-

25,086

-

14,914

40,000

Net loss

-

-

(17,401)

-

(17,401)

Balance, September 30, 2021

459,188

$

1,615,355

$

(1,219,404)

$

14,914

$

410,865

Common Shares

and Additional

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Paid-in Capital

Accumulated

Non-controlling

and 2021:

Shares

Amount

Deficit

Interests

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

400,339

$

1,530,702

$

(1,031,223)

$

-

$

499,479

Stock-based compensation

-

332

-

-

332

Sale of flow-through common shares

6,298

7,767

-

-

7,767

Exercise of stock options

60

61

-

-

61

Shares issued for debt refinancing

2,092

1,875

-

-

1,875

Shares issued for acquisition of mineral

property interests

53

70

-

-

70

Net loss

-

-

(128,783)

-

(128,783)

Balance, September 30, 2020

408,842

$

1,540,807

$

(1,160,006)

$

-

$

380,801

Balance, December 31, 2020

416,587

$

1,548,876

$

(1,183,548)

$

-

$

365,328

Stock-based compensation

-

732

-

-

732

Sale of flow-through common shares

12,601

10,785

-

-

10,785

Sale of shares for cash

30,000

29,875

-

-

29,875

Issuance of equity by subsidiary (Note 18)

-

25,086

-

14,914

40,000

Net loss

-

-

(35,856)

-

(35,856)

Balance, September 30, 2021

459,188

$

1,615,355

$

(1,219,404)

$

14,914

$

410,865

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MCEWEN MINING INC.
05:00p2021 3rd Quarter McEwen Mining Financials and MD&A
PU
04:23pMcEwen Mining Third-Quarter Loss Widens on Higher Spending
MT
04:12pEarnings Flash (MUX.TO) MCEWEN MINING Posts Q3 EPS Net Loss Per Share US$0.04
MT
04:10pMCEWEN MINING : Q3 2021 Results
GL
04:10pMCEWEN MINING : Q3 2021 Results
GL
04:05pMCEWEN MINING INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
11/01MCEWEN MINING : Q3 2021 Results Webcast
GL
10/22TNR Gold Royalty Holding Update, ILC Reports Ganfeng Subsidiary Litio Minera Argentina ..
AQ
10/11MCEWEN MINING : Fact Sheet
PU
10/07MCEWEN MINING : Q3 2021 PRODUCTION RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCEWEN MINING INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 142 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 377
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart MCEWEN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
McEwen Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCEWEN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,11 $
Average target price 1,81 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Ross McEwen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anna-Kruger M. Ladd Chief Financial Officer
George Peter Mah Chief Operating Officer
Allen Vernon Ambrose Independent Director
Richard W. Brissenden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCEWEN MINING INC.12.69%523
BHP GROUP-15.30%131 620
RIO TINTO PLC-18.46%100 145
GLENCORE PLC52.04%63 404
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.19%45 373
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.81%33 729