2021 3rd Quarter McEwen Mining Financials and MD&A
11/03/2021
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from
to
Commission File Number: 001-33190
MCEWEN MINING INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Colorado
84-0796160
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
150 King Street West, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5H 1J9
(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP code)
(866) 441-0690
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, no par value
MUX
New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been
subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant
was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☒
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for
complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No
☒
459,187,391 shares outstanding as of November 3, 2021.
MCEWEN MINING INC.
FORM 10-Q
Index
Part I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the three and nine months
3
ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the three and nine months ended
5
September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
6
(unaudited)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
7
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
23
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk
47
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
49
Part II
OTHER INFORMATION
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
50
Item 6.
Exhibits
51
SIGNATURES
52
2
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MCEWEN MINING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue from gold and silver sales
$
37,129
$
27,395
$
101,575
$
77,086
Production costs applicable to sales
(30,760)
(23,526)
(85,481)
(74,267)
Depreciation and depletion
(6,025)
(4,570)
(16,677)
(16,080)
Gross profit (loss)
344
(701)
(583)
(13,261)
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
Advanced projects
(4,013)
(4,027)
(6,635)
(9,464)
Exploration
(6,245)
(4,423)
(18,117)
(11,761)
General and administrative
(3,467)
(2,532)
(8,384)
(6,836)
Income (loss) from investment in Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (Note 9)
(2,650)
2,582
(5,077)
(1,139)
Depreciation
(94)
(88)
(244)
(317)
Revision of estimates and accretion of asset retirement obligations
(1,309)
(2,725)
(Note 11)
(886)
(2,003)
Impairment of mineral property interests and plant and equipment
-
-
-
(Note 8)
(83,805)
Other operating
-
-
-
(1,968)
(17,778)
(9,374)
(41,182)
(117,293)
Operating loss
(17,434)
(10,075)
(41,765)
(130,554)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest and other finance expenses, net
(2,072)
(1,945)
(4,440)
(5,576)
Other income (Note 4)
1,264
2,090
6,471
6,071
Total other income (expense)
(808)
145
2,031
495
Loss before income and mining taxes
(18,242)
(9,930)
(39,734)
(130,059)
Income and mining tax recovery
841
152
3,878
1,276
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(17,401)
$
(9,778)
$
(35,856)
$
(128,783)
Net loss per share (Note 13):
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.32)
Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands) (Note 13):
Basic and Diluted
459,187
403,887
453,453
401,603
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
MCEWEN MINING INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 17)
$
63,144
$
20,843
Restricted cash (Note 17)
2,550
-
Investments (Note 5)
1,798
-
Receivables, prepaids and other assets (Note 6)
5,383
5,690
Inventories (Note 7)
19,252
26,964
Total current assets
92,127
53,497
Mineral property interests and plant and equipment, net (Note 8)
342,695
329,112
Investment in Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (Note 9)
95,688
108,326
Inventories, long-term (Note 7)
4,929
4,785
Restricted cash (Note 17)
3,625
3,595
Other assets
712
621
TOTAL ASSETS
$
539,776
$
499,936
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
29,285
$
36,055
Flow-through share premium (Note 12)
2,581
3,827
Debt, current portion (Note 10)
2,000
-
Debt to related party, current portion (Notes 10 and 14)
2,000
-
Lease liabilities, current portion
3,002
2,440
Asset retirement obligation, current portion (Note 11)
4,894
3,232
Other liabilities
2,550
-
Total current liabilities
46,312
45,554
Lease liabilities, long-term
2,102
3,056
Debt (Note 10)
22,340
24,080
Debt to related party (Notes 10 and 14)
22,340
24,080
Asset retirement obligation, long-term (Note 11)
29,686
30,768
Other liabilities
2,938
3,257
Deferred income and mining tax liability
3,193
3,813
Total liabilities
$
128,911
$
134,608
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares: 459,188 as of September 30, 2021 and 416,587 as of
$
1,615,355
December 31, 2020 issued and outstanding (in thousands) (Note 12)
$
1,548,876
Non-controlling interests (Note 18)
14,914
-
Accumulated deficit
(1,219,404)
(1,183,548)
Total shareholders' equity
410,865
365,328
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
539,776
$
499,936
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
MCEWEN MINING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)
Common Shares
and Additional
Paid-in Capital
Accumulated
Non-Controlling
Three months ended September 30, 2020
and 2021:
Shares
Amount
Deficit
Interests
Total
Balance, June 30, 2020
402,491
$
1,532,940
$
(1,150,228)
$
-
$
382,712
Stock-based compensation
-
30
-
-
30
Sale of flow-through common shares
6,298
7,767
-
-
7,767
Shares issued for acquisition of mineral
property interests
53
70
-
-
70
Net loss
-
-
(9,778)
-
(9,778)
Balance, September 30, 2020
408,842
$
1,540,807
$
(1,160,006)
$
-
$
380,801
Balance, June 30, 2021
459,188
$
1,589,975
$
(1,202,003)
$
-
$
387,972
Stock-based compensation
-
294
-
-
294
Issuance of equity by subsidiary (Note 18)
-
25,086
-
14,914
40,000
Net loss
-
-
(17,401)
-
(17,401)
Balance, September 30, 2021
459,188
$
1,615,355
$
(1,219,404)
$
14,914
$
410,865
Common Shares
and Additional
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Paid-in Capital
Accumulated
Non-controlling
and 2021:
Shares
Amount
Deficit
Interests
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
400,339
$
1,530,702
$
(1,031,223)
$
-
$
499,479
Stock-based compensation
-
332
-
-
332
Sale of flow-through common shares
6,298
7,767
-
-
7,767
Exercise of stock options
60
61
-
-
61
Shares issued for debt refinancing
2,092
1,875
-
-
1,875
Shares issued for acquisition of mineral
property interests
53
70
-
-
70
Net loss
-
-
(128,783)
-
(128,783)
Balance, September 30, 2020
408,842
$
1,540,807
$
(1,160,006)
$
-
$
380,801
Balance, December 31, 2020
416,587
$
1,548,876
$
(1,183,548)
$
-
$
365,328
Stock-based compensation
-
732
-
-
732
Sale of flow-through common shares
12,601
10,785
-
-
10,785
Sale of shares for cash
30,000
29,875
-
-
29,875
Issuance of equity by subsidiary (Note 18)
-
25,086
-
14,914
40,000
Net loss
-
-
(35,856)
-
(35,856)
Balance, September 30, 2021
459,188
$
1,615,355
$
(1,219,404)
$
14,914
$
410,865
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
