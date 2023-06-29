Cautionary Statement

This presentation and the information included herein do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Forward-looking Statements"). The Forward-looking Statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Forward-looking Statements express, as at the date of this presentation, McEwen Mining Inc. (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements include, but are not limited to, factors associated with fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, risk of delisting from a public exchange, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update Forward-looking Statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof, except as required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the Forward- looking Statements. All Forward-looking Statements made in this presentation are qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise stated, all currency information quoted in this presentation is in U.S. dollars.