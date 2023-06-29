MUX Annual Meeting 2023
MUX Properties
Asset Rich in Prime Real Estate
Elder Creek
Fox Complex
Nevada
Timmins, Canada (100%)
Gold Bar
Nevada (100%)
El Gallo - Fenix Project
Mexico (100%)
Los Azules
ArgentinaSan José
Argentina (49%)
Au +Ag
- Mines
Fox Complex (100%) Gold Bar (100%) San José (49%)
1 Development Project
El Gallo / Fenix (100%)
Cu
McEwen Copper (52%)
Elder Creek
Los Azules
2023 Guidance
150,000-170,000 GEOs
Financings
- US $82 Million
- $10/shr
- ARS $30 Billion + US $30 Million
- ~$19/shr
MUX
'Gold Equivalent Ounces' - GEOs, are calculated based on 85:1 gold to silver price ratio. 1 - Aug 2022. 2 -Feb-Mar2023
MUX Annual Meeting Agenda
Formal Part of the Meeting
Carmen Diges, General Counsel
Company Presentation
Annual Meeting 2023
Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner
Financials
Perry Ing, Chief Financial Officer
Operations
William Shaver, Chief Operating Officer
Exploration Fox Complex
Sean Farrell, Chief Exploration Geologist
Exploration Gold Bar
Kevin Kunkel, Exploration Manager
San José
Stefan Spears, VP Corporate Development
Los Azules
Michael Meding, VP & GM - McEwen Copper
Closing Remarks
Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner
Q&A
MUX Management
3 minutes finance
- Operations
5 Sean
5 Kevin
3 San Jose
10 Copper
MUX
NYSE & TSX
Formal Part of the Meeting
Carmen Diges
General Counsel
Annual Meeting 2023
Rob McEwen
Chairman & Chief Owner
Cautionary Statement
This presentation and the information included herein do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Forward-looking Statements"). The Forward-looking Statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Forward-looking Statements express, as at the date of this presentation, McEwen Mining Inc. (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements include, but are not limited to, factors associated with fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, risk of delisting from a public exchange, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update Forward-looking Statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof, except as required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the Forward- looking Statements. All Forward-looking Statements made in this presentation are qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise stated, all currency information quoted in this presentation is in U.S. dollars.
The technical contents of this presentation, including reserves, have been reviewed and approved by William Shaver, COO; the exploration technical contents of this presentation including resources content have been reviewed and approved by Luke Willis, P. Geo., Director of Resource Modelling; all are Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").We are subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and applicable Canadian securities laws, and as a result, we have reported our mineral reserves and mineral resources according to two different standards. U.S. reporting requirements are governed by Item 1300 of Regulation S-K("S-K 1300"), as issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Canadian reporting requirements for disclosure of mineral properties are governed by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as adopted from the definitions provided by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions. All disclosure of mineral resources and mineral reserves in this report are reported in accordance with S-K 1300.
Investors should be aware that the estimation of measured resources and indicated resources involve greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves, and therefore investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated resources will ever be converted into S- K 1300- compliant reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources, and therefore it cannot be assumed that all or any part of inferred resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of inferred resources exist, or that they can be mined legally or economically.
MUX
