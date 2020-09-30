Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McEwen Mining Inc.    MUX

MCEWEN MINING INC.

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McEwen Mining Appoints Anna Ladd-Kruger as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Anna is an accomplished mining executive with over 20 years of leadership experience with proven achievements in directing and leading mining organizations.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Anna Ladd-Kruger to McEwen Mining. Anna is an experienced and innovative leader with broad global experience and a proven track record of leading strong finance teams,” commented Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner.

Anna was most recently the Chief Financial Officer & VP of Corporate Development at Excellon Resources Inc., where she led the turnaround of their corporate and site operations finance team, processes and systems. She was also integral to the company’s successful acquisition of Otis Gold.

Anna was also the Chief Financial Officer of Trevali Mining Corporation, a base metals mining company with commercially producing operations in Africa, Canada and Peru, where she was part of the original executive management team to grow the company from junior exploration to a mid-tier base metals producer that reached over $1 billion market capitalization on the TSX. She has raised over $1 billion dollars in debt and equity throughout her career in the mining sector. Anna also served as the Chief Financial Officer for a number of Canadian publicly listed junior mining companies and began her career working at Vale S.A.'s Thompson and Sudbury Canadian operations before joining Cache Coal Corporation as Mine Controller and then Kinross Gold Corporation as their North American Group Controller. 

Anna currently sits on the board and serves as the Audit Chair of Integra Resources Corp., and she will also continue on the board of Excellon Resources.  She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, CMA), and holds a Master’s in Economics from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen Mining’s goal is to create a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen Mining has approximately 409 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 20% of the shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

info@mcewenmining.com
Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining
150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MCEWEN MINING INC.
04:45pMCEWEN MINING : Appoints Anna Ladd-Kruger as Chief Financial Officer
PU
04:31pMCEWEN MINING : Appoints Anna Ladd-Kruger as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
04:31pMcEwen Mining Appoints Anna Ladd-Kruger as Chief Financial Officer
GL
09/22HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. : - Corporate Update
AQ
09/15MCEWEN MINING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
09/14MCEWEN MINING : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/14MCEWEN MINING : Fact Sheet
PU
09/11MCEWEN MINING INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sa..
AQ
09/10MCEWEN MINING : Announces Closing of Financing
PU
09/10McEwen Mining Announces Closing of Financing
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 M - -
Net income 2020 -88,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart MCEWEN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
McEwen Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCEWEN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,05 $
Last Close Price 1,08 $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 89,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ross McEwen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Peter Mah Chief Operating Officer
Allen Vernon Ambrose Director
Richard W. Brissenden Director
Leanne Marie Baker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCEWEN MINING INC.-14.96%441
BHP GROUP-8.53%122 714
RIO TINTO PLC4.64%100 757
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.11%29 617
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.02%19 094
FRESNILLO PLC87.91%11 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group