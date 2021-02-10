Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 03:40:57 pm
1.195 USD   +5.75%
McEwen Mining : Corporate Presentation

02/10/2021 | 03:04pm EST
A Unique Opportunity: A Contrarian's Moment

Corporate Presentation

Feb 2020

MUX: Cautionary Statement

Executive Summary: If you are risk-averse, don't buy our shares.

Past performance is unreliable in predicting the future. Unexpected events do happen and will change forecasts.

MUX: Diversified Production & Growth

MUX - The Contrarian's Bet

Successful Turnaround = Large Capital Gain

MUX vs GDXJ Relative Performance Feb 2018 - Feb 2021 100%

20 0 -20 -40 -60 -80

80 60 40

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 20:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 106 M - -
Net income 2020 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,35x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 519 M 519 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart MCEWEN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
McEwen Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCEWEN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,86 $
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Ross McEwen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anna-Kruger M. Ladd Chief Financial Officer
George Peter Mah Chief Operating Officer
Michele L. Ashby Independent Director
Allen Vernon Ambrose Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCEWEN MINING INC.14.72%505
BHP GROUP6.20%161 995
RIO TINTO PLC5.52%132 532
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.83%48 679
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.75%36 015
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-3.27%10 601
