McEwen Mining : Corporate Presentation

This presentation and the information included herein do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Forward-looking Statements"). The Forward-looking Statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Forward-looking Statements express, as at the date of this presentation, McEwen Mining Inc. (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward- looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements include, but are not limited to, factors associated with fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, risk of delisting from a public exchange, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update Forward-looking Statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof, except as required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the Forward-looking Statements. All Forward-looking Statements made in this presentation are qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise stated, all currency information quoted in this presentation is in U.S. dollars.
The technical contents of this presentation, including reserves, have been reviewed and approved by William Shaver, COO; the exploration technical contents of this presentation including resources content have been reviewed and approved by Stephen McGibbon, EVP Exploration and Luke Willis, P. Geo., Director of Resource Modelling; all are Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").We are subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and applicable Canadian securities laws, and as a result, we have reported our mineral reserves and mineral resources according to two different standards. U.S. reporting requirements are governed by Item 1300 of Regulation S-K("S-K 1300"), as issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Canadian reporting requirements for disclosure of mineral properties are governed by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as adopted from the definitions provided by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions. All disclosure of mineral resources and mineral reserves in this report are reported in accordance with S-K 1300.
Investors should be aware that the estimation of measured resources and indicated resources involve greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves, and therefore investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated resources will ever be converted into S-K 1300- compliant reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources, and therefore it cannot be assumed that all or any part of inferred resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of inferred resources exist, or that they can be mined legally or economically.
MUX
MUX: Cautionary Note Regarding
NON-GAAP Measures
In this presentation, we have provided information prepared or calculated according to U.S. GAAP, as well as provided some non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") performance measures. Because the non-GAAP performance measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Total Cash Costs per GEO, and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") per GEO. Total cash costs consist of mining, processing, on-site general and administrative costs, community and permitting costs related to current explorations, royalty costs, refining and treatment charges (for both doré and concentrate products), sales costs, export taxes and operational stripping costs. All-in sustaining cash costs consist of total cash costs (as described above), plus environmental rehabilitation costs, amortization of the asset retirement costs related to operating sites, sustaining exploration and development costs, and sustaining capital expenditures. In order to arrive at our consolidated all-in sustaining costs, we also include corporate general and administrative expenses. Depreciation is excluded from both total cash costs and all-in sustaining cash costs. For both total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs we include our attributable share of total cash costs from operations where we hold less than a 100% economic share in the production, such as MSC, where we hold a 49% interest. Total cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost per GEO sold are calculated on a co- product basis by dividing the respective proportionate share of the total cash costs and all-in sustaining cash costs for the period attributable to each metal by the ounces of each respective metal sold. We use and report these measures to provide additional information regarding operational efficiencies both on a consolidated and an individual mine basis, and believe that these measures provide investors and analysts with useful information about our underlying costs of operations. A reconciliation to the nearest U.S. GAAP measure is provided in McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Earnings from Mining Operations
The term Earnings from Mining Operations used in this presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure. We use and report this measure because we believe it provides investors and analysts with a useful measure of the underlying earnings from our mining operations. We define Earnings from Mining Operations as Gold and Silver Revenues from our El Gallo Mine, Black Fox Mine, and our 49% attributable share of the San José Mine's Net Sales, less their respective Production Costs Applicable to Sales. To the extent that Production Costs Applicable to Sales may include depreciation and amortization expense related to the fair value increments on historical business acquisitions (fair value paid in excess of the carrying value of the underlying assets and liabilities assumed on the date of acquisition), we deduct this expense in order to arrive at Production Costs Applicable to Sales that only include depreciation and amortization expense incurred at the mine-site level. The San José Mine Net Sales and Production Costs Applicable to Sales are presented, on a 100% basis, in Note 5 of McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Cash, Investments and Precious Metals
The term cash, investments and precious metals used in this presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure. We report this measure to better understand our liquidity in each reporting period. Cash, investments and precious metals is calculated as the sum of cash, investments and ounces of doré held in inventory, valued at the London P.M. Fix spot price at the corresponding period. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Sales of Gold and Silver, is provided in McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022.
MUX
Full Disclosure
CEO's Financial Commitment
$220M
Investment 1
MUX Shares
Outstanding :
47.4 M
Fully Diluted :
50.9 M
ADTV 2
:
386,000
Price
:
US$9.39
Market Cap :
US$445 M
17.3%
Ownership
Ownership Distribution
Rob
McEwen
17%
Retail
Institutional
62%
21%
$1/Yr
Salary
Top 10 Holders
Rob McEwen
8.2 M
Van Eck Associates
2.1 M
Mirae Asset Global
1.1 M
Jane Street
0.6 M
ALPS Advisors
0.6 M
BlackRock
0.5 M
Vanguard
0.5 M
AIFM Capital
0.4 M
Geode Capital
0.3 M
Two Sigma
0.3 M
MUX
1 - Rob McEwen's investments: $140 million in McEwen Mining shares and $40 million (Aug 13, 2018 & Apr 5, 2022 press releases), plus $40 million in McEwen Copper shares
+ $15 million unsecured subordinated promissory note (April 5, 2022 press release"). 2 - Average Daily Trading Volume over 3 months. Source: Bloomberg, as of April 11, 2023.
The Sun Is Starting to Shine Again!
After 3 Horrible Years
Up 225%, Sep 27, 2022 - Apr 11, 2023. With Still a Lot of Room on the Upside
McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 16:29:06 UTC.