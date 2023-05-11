Advanced search
McEwen Mining : ESTMA Report 2022

05/11/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

McEwen Mining Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Date submitted

2023-05-10

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E340607

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

McEwen Ontario Inc., McEwen Nevada Inc., Compania Minera Pangea S.A. de C.V.

(optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary

E254602 McEwen Mining - Minera Andes Acquisition Corp., E480475 Lexam VG Gold.

Reporting Entities Included in Report:

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting

Perry Ing

Entity

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Date

2023-05-10

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

McEwen Mining Inc.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E340607

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E254602 McEwen Mining - Minera Andes Acquisition Corp., E480475 Lexam VG Gold.

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name(1)

Departments, Agency, etc… within

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes(3)

Payee that Received Payments(2)

Improvement Payments

Payee

United States of America

The Municipality of Eureka

540,000

-

-

-

-

540,000

- Taxes and fees paid to Eureka County, in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

State of Nevada

1,340,000

-

-

-

-

-

1,340,000

- Taxes and fees paid to State of Nevada, in U.S.

Dollars.

United States of America

State of Nevada

US Department of Interior-Bureau of Land

-

880,000

880,000

- Taxes and fees paid to State of Nevada, in U.S.

Management

Dollars.

- Fees paid to Wahgoshig First Nations in Canadian

Canada

Wahgoshig First Nation

-

-

170,000

-

-

-

-

170,000

dollars.

- Canadian dollar is converted to U.S. Dollar using the

2022 annual average rate (1 CDN$ = 0.7692 USD$).

- Fees paid to Township of Black River-Matheson in

Canada

Township of Black River-

160,000

-

-

-

-

-

160,000

Canadian dollars.

Matheson

- Canadian dollar is converted to U.S. Dollar using the

2022 annual average rate (1 CDN$ = 0.7692 USD$).

- Fees and Taxes paid to the Tesoreria De La

Mexico

Federal Government of

Federation Treasury

300,000

-

310,000

-

-

-

-

610,000

Federacion in Mexican Peso.

Mexico

- Mexican Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the

2022 annual average rate (1 MXP$ = 0.0497 USD$).

- Fees paid to the Administracion Federal de Ingresos

Argentina

Federal Government of

Federal Administration of Public Revenues

2,800,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,800,000

Publicos in Argentine Peso.

Argentina

- Argentine Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the

2022 annual average rate (1 ARGP$ = 0.007339 USD$)

Additional Notes(3):

- All reported payments have been rounded to the nearest USD$10,000

  1. Enter the proper name of the Payee receiving the money (i.e. the municipality of x, the province of y, national government of z).
  2. Optional field.
  3. When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
  4. Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

USD

Reporting Entity Name

McEwen Mining Inc.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E340607

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E254602 McEwen Mining - Minera Andes Acquisition Corp., E480475 Lexam VG Gold.

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name(1)

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes(2)(3)

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada

Black Fox Complex

160,000

-

170,000

330,000

- Taxes and fees paid in Canadian dollars.

- Canadian dollar is converted to U.S. Dollar using the 2022 annual average

rate (1 CDN$ = 0.7692 USD$).

United States of America

Gold Bar 306

1,890,000

-

50,000

1,940,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

Gold Bar 307

-

-

410,000

410,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

Gold Bar South 317

-

-

30,000

30,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

Tonkin 101

-

-

230,000

230,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

Cornerstone 207

-

-

10,000

10,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

Slaven Canyon 313

-

-

10,000

10,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

South Midas 315

-

-

20,000

20,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

New Pass 310

-

-

20,000

20,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

United States of America

Elder Creek: East Marigold

-

10,000

10,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

215

United States of America

Elder Creek: BMX

-

80,000

80,000

- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.

Humboldt/Lander 202

Mexico

El Gallo

300,000

-

310,000

610,000

- Fees and Taxes paid to the Tesoreria De La Federacion in Mexican Peso.

- Mexican Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the 2022 annual average rate

(1 MXP$ = 0.0497 USD$).

2,800,000

- Fees and Taxes paid to the Tesoreria De La Federacion in Argentine Peso.

Argentina

Los Azules

2,800,000

-

- Argentine Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the 2022 annual average rate

(1 ARGP$ = 0.007339 USD$).

Additional Notes(3):

- All reported payments have been rounded to the nearest USD$10,000

  1. Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.
  2. When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
  3. Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
