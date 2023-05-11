McEwen Mining : ESTMA Report 2022

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
- Taxes and fees paid to Eureka County, in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
State of Nevada
1,340,000
-
-
-
-
-
1,340,000
- Taxes and fees paid to State of Nevada, in U.S.
Dollars.
United States of America
State of Nevada
US Department of Interior-Bureau of Land
-
880,000
880,000
- Taxes and fees paid to State of Nevada, in U.S.
Management
Dollars.
- Fees paid to Wahgoshig First Nations in Canadian
Canada
Wahgoshig First Nation
-
-
170,000
-
-
-
-
170,000
dollars.
- Canadian dollar is converted to U.S. Dollar using the
2022 annual average rate (1 CDN$ = 0.7692 USD$).
- Fees paid to Township of Black River-Matheson in
Canada
Township of Black River-
160,000
-
-
-
-
-
160,000
Canadian dollars.
Matheson
- Canadian dollar is converted to U.S. Dollar using the
2022 annual average rate (1 CDN$ = 0.7692 USD$).
- Fees and Taxes paid to the Tesoreria De La
Mexico
Federal Government of
Federation Treasury
300,000
-
310,000
-
-
-
-
610,000
Federacion in Mexican Peso.
Mexico
- Mexican Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the
2022 annual average rate (1 MXP$ = 0.0497 USD$).
- Fees paid to the Administracion Federal de Ingresos
Argentina
Federal Government of
Federal Administration of Public Revenues
2,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,800,000
Publicos in Argentine Peso.
Argentina
- Argentine Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the
2022 annual average rate (1 ARGP$ = 0.007339 USD$)
Additional Notes(3):
- All reported payments have been rounded to the nearest USD$10,000
- Canadian dollar is converted to U.S. Dollar using the 2022 annual average
rate (1 CDN$ = 0.7692 USD$).
United States of America
Gold Bar 306
1,890,000
-
50,000
1,940,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
Gold Bar 307
-
-
410,000
410,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
Gold Bar South 317
-
-
30,000
30,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
Tonkin 101
-
-
230,000
230,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
Cornerstone 207
-
-
10,000
10,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
Slaven Canyon 313
-
-
10,000
10,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
South Midas 315
-
-
20,000
20,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
New Pass 310
-
-
20,000
20,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
United States of America
Elder Creek: East Marigold
-
10,000
10,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
215
United States of America
Elder Creek: BMX
-
80,000
80,000
- Fees paid are in U.S. Dollars.
Humboldt/Lander 202
Mexico
El Gallo
300,000
-
310,000
610,000
- Fees and Taxes paid to the Tesoreria De La Federacion in Mexican Peso.
- Mexican Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the 2022 annual average rate
(1 MXP$ = 0.0497 USD$).
2,800,000
- Fees and Taxes paid to the Tesoreria De La Federacion in Argentine Peso.
Argentina
Los Azules
2,800,000
-
- Argentine Peso converted to U.S. Dollar using the 2022 annual average rate
(1 ARGP$ = 0.007339 USD$).
Additional Notes(3):
- All reported payments have been rounded to the nearest USD$10,000
