McEwen Mining : Fact Sheet

LEVERAGE TO GOLD, SILVER & COPPER MARKET LIQUIDITY
Market Cap1
US$434 M
@$1.06
10
Trading Liquidity1
Common Shares1
$9.15
5.6 M
409 M
$9.50
8
3 mo avg daily share
Shares outstanding
volume NYSE & TSX
443 M fully diluted
Share 6
Price
22X
Rob McEwen, Chief Owner
US$ 26X
Invested $165 M
4
Owns 20% MUX
2
$1.06
Salary $1 / year
No Bonus, No Options
$0.36
$0.42
$0.65
0
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
PRODUCTION COSTS / GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES (GEO)2
SAN JOSÉ
$1,393
BLACK FOX (3)
$1,393
GOLD BAR (4)
$1,393
$1,257
$1,269
$1,257
$1,269
$1,027
$1,061
$1,140
$1,319
$1,137
$1,225
$1,282
$839
$851
$867
$865
$845
$825
$
839
$
851
$1,101
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
EL GALLO(5)
$1,257 $1,269 $1,393
$909
$771
$791
$733
$688
2017
2018
2019
Average Gold Price for Period
Cash Cost
AISC
Residual Leaching Cost
ANNUAL PRODUCTION THOUSAND GEOs
CORPORATE RESOURCES & RESERVES6
146
152
176
174
Gold Bar
49
31
55
14
36
Black Fox/Timmins
47
39
16
El Gallo Mine
90
91
88
92
San José Mine
2016
2017
2018
2019
Resources
Reserves
Inferred
Measured &
Proven &
Indicated
Probable
GOLD
5,826 Koz
7,754 Koz
706 Koz
SILVER
150.3 Moz
108.9 Moz
7.4 Moz
COPPER 19.3 B lbs 10.2 B lbs
1As of Oct 6, 2020. 2 Gold / silver ratio 75:1, 85:1 for 2019 3 Black Fox was acquired in Oct 2017. 4 Gold Bar reached commercial production in May 2019. 5 El Gallo stopped mining in Jun 2018. 6 Reserves and Resources as of April 30, 2020. For complete details, visit www.mcewenmining.com/Operations/Reserves-and-Resources/default.aspx
residual heap leaching
MULTIPLE PROJECTS, ONE MINE & ONE 2000 TPD MILL On Prime Segments of theDestor-PorcupineFault
