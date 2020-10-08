Log in
McEwen Mining : Fact Sheet

10/08/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

October 2020

ASSET RICH

GROWTH POTENTIAL

LEVERAGE TO GOLD, SILVER & COPPER MARKET LIQUIDITY

Market Cap1

US$434 M

@$1.06

10

Trading Liquidity1

Common Shares1

$9.15

5.6 M

409 M

$9.50

8

3 mo avg daily share

Shares outstanding

volume NYSE & TSX

443 M fully diluted

Share 6

Price

22X

Rob McEwen, Chief Owner

US$ 26X

Invested $165 M

4

Owns 20% MUX

2

$1.06

Salary $1 / year

No Bonus, No Options

$0.36

$0.42

$0.65

0

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

PRODUCTION COSTS / GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES (GEO)2

SAN JOSÉ

$1,393

BLACK FOX (3)

$1,393

GOLD BAR (4)

$1,393

$1,257

$1,269

$1,257

$1,269

$1,027

$1,061

$1,140

$1,319

$1,137

$1,225

$1,282

$839

$851

$867

$865

$845

$825

$

839

$

851

$1,101

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

EL GALLO(5)

$1,257 $1,269 $1,393

$909

$771

$791

$733

$688

2017

2018

2019

Average Gold Price for Period

Cash Cost

AISC

Residual Leaching Cost

ANNUAL PRODUCTION THOUSAND GEOs

CORPORATE RESOURCES & RESERVES6

146

152

176

174

Gold Bar

49

31

55

14

36

Black Fox/Timmins

47

39

16

El Gallo Mine

90

91

88

92

San José Mine

2016

2017

2018

2019

Resources

Reserves

Inferred

Measured &

Proven &

Indicated

Probable

GOLD

5,826 Koz

7,754 Koz

706 Koz

SILVER

150.3 Moz

108.9 Moz

7.4 Moz

COPPER 19.3 B lbs 10.2 B lbs

1As of Oct 6, 2020. 2 Gold / silver ratio 75:1, 85:1 for 2019 3 Black Fox was acquired in Oct 2017. 4 Gold Bar reached commercial production in May 2019. 5 El Gallo stopped mining in Jun 2018. 6 Reserves and Resources as of April 30, 2020. For complete details, visit www.mcewenmining.com/Operations/Reserves-and-Resources/default.aspx

CONTACT

1.866.441.0690 x320

Mihaela Iancu,

info@mcewenmining.com

Investor Relations

www.mcewenmining.com

residual heap leaching

MULTIPLE PROJECTS, ONE MINE & ONE 2000 TPD MILL On Prime Segments of the Destor-PorcupineFault

Timmins, Ontario

Canada's Largest Gold Producer

BLACK FOX producer

  • 2019 Production: 36 Koz Gold
  • Froome Deposit
    • Advancing ramp development
    • 1st ore production Q4 2021
  • Grey Fox Deposit
    • 2020 Gold Resource:

888 Koz @ 7.1 gpt Indicated

173 Koz @ 6.6 gpt Inferred - Growing into long-life core asset

LEXAM ADVANCED EXPLORATION

  • Near several producing mines
  • Four projects synergistic with Black Fox
  • Au Resources1: 1.5 Moz M&I &1Moz Inferred

STOCK exploration

  • Deposits within 1.5 km from our mill
  • Historic production 137 Koz @ 5.5 gpt
  • Significant 3 km mineralized trend
  • 2020 Stock East Resource

1NI 43-101 Resource, 2013

Cortez Trend

Central Nevada,

USA

GOLD BAR producer

On Battle Mountain-Eureka-Cortez Gold Trend, Near Barrick's Biggest Gold Mines

  • 2018 - Initial Feasibility Study
  • H1 2020 - Drilling exploration program at Gold Pick deposit
  • Q4 2020 - Revised Resources, Reserves & mine plan

Open pit, heap leach operation

Commercial production achieved May 2019 2019 Production: 31 Koz Gold

Gold Bar South production expected H2 2021

Exploration Potential:

  • Surface near mine & deeper targets
  • Oxide & sulfide

2$1,250 / oz gold.

Los Azules

San Juan, Argentina

San José

Santa Cruz, Argentina

SAN JOSÉ MINE producer

Surrounds Goldcorp's

Cerro Negro Mine

49% interest, with Hochschild Mining

  • High grade underground mine 7.28 gpt Gold, 459 gpt Silver3
  • 5 year mine life

2019 Production (49%):

  • 3.4 M oz Silver and 52 Koz Gold
    (92 Koz GEOs)

3Dec 31, 2019 Reserve grades

LOS AZULES advanced exploration

Large Copper Project, 100% Owned, Potential JV

2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment:

  • Initial capex $2.4 B
  • 36 year mine life
  • Cash cost $1.14/lb 1st 13 years
  • 3.6 years payback at $3.00/lb Copper
  • 10.2 B lb Copper @ 0.48% Indicated
  • 19.3 B lb Copper @ 0.33% Inferred

Ongoing environmental baseline & infrastructure engineering studies

El Gallo Complex

Sinaloa, Mexico

EL GALLO GOLD

Residual heap leaching continuing for several years

2019 Production:

• 16 Koz GEOs

CONTACT

Mihaela Iancu,

Investor Relations

FENIX DEVELOPMENT

PEA July 2018, 12 year mine life

  • $41M initial capex, 4.1 years payback4
  • 47 Koz GEO avg annual production
  • Phase 1 permitting completed in 2019
  • Feasibility study Q4 2020

4Base Case: $1,250/oz Au, $16/oz Ag

1.866.441.0690 x320 info@mcewenmining.com www.mcewenmining.com

