McEwen Mining : Fact Sheet

Funding privately to upgrade from PEA to updated PEA, to FS

tLos Azules in the world's top 10 undeveloped copper deposits1 tMcEwen Copper Moving to Advance the Los Azules Project

tSilver Assets in Mexico and Argentina

1Feb 2022 MiningIntelligence. 2As of Sep 14, 2022 3Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO) for 2022 are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 72:1.

4Reserves & Resources as of Mar 11 , 2022. For complete details, visit www.mcewenmining.com/Operations/Reserves-and-Resources. Copper resources presented on a 100% basis for Los Azules.