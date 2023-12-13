McEwen Mining Inc. announced to welcome Nicolas Darveau-Garneau as the newest member of Board of Directors. Nicolas Darveau-Garneau (Nick) is an artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation expert with over 25 years of experience. As Googles Chief Evangelist, Nick worked with the C-suites of more than 800 of Googles top customers to help them accelerate their digital transformation.

He also worked as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Coveo, a leading AI company that provides advanced AI enterprise search solutions and relevant recommendations for powering e-commerce and customer service. Nick has been a technology entrepreneur, investor, and analyst since 1995. He was a co-founder of MSN.com at Microsoft and of four other internet companies, three of which he sold.

Nick was also a management consultant at McKinsey &Co. and a senior equity analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, a top-ranked Wall Street firm known for its research in equity investment. Nick is on the Board of Directors of the TMX Group (TMX: X), Industrial Alliance Group (TMX: IAG), Alida and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Darveau-Garneau graduated with a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Harvard Business School.