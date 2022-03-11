Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McEwen Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   US58039P1075

MCEWEN MINING INC.

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McEwen Mining : Provides 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K

03/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McEwen Mining Provides 2022 Guidance

TORONTO, March 10th, 2022 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to provide production and cost guidance for 2022. We are estimating production of 153,000 to 172,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2022. Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO sold for 2022 from our 100%-owned mines (Gold Bar and Fox) are expected to be in the range $1,310-1,410 and $1,570-1,690, respectively. At San José, production is estimated to be 69,500 to 77,500 GEOs at an AISC per GEO sold of $1,330-1,370.

2022 Production Guidance
Total Production
Gold (oz) 118,000-133,000
Silver (oz) 2,520,000-2,800,000
GEOs(1)(4) 153,000-172,000
San José Mine, Argentina (49%)(2)
Gold (oz) 34,500-38,500
Silver (oz) 2,520,000-2,800,000
GEOs(1) 69,500-77,500
Gold Bar Mine, Nevada
GEOs(1) 38,000-44,000
Black Fox Mine, Canada
GEOs(1) 44,000-49,000
2022 Cost Guidance
Cash Costs per GEO(3) AISC per GEO(3)
100%-Owned Mines
Quarterly Estimates:
Q1 $ 1,940-2,100 $ 2,340-2,560
Q2 $ 1,330-1,430 $ 1,670-1,810
Q3 $ 1,190-1,280 $ 1,420-1,530
Q4 $ 1,060-1,140 $ 1,170-1,260
Full Year Average $ 1,310-1,410 $ 1,570-1,690
San José Mine (49%)
Full Year Average $ 1,330-1,370

Notes:

1. Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 72:1.
2. Represents the portion attributable to us from our 49% interest in the San José Mine.
3. Cash costs per GEO and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standardized definition under U.S. GAAP. For definition of the non-GAAP measures see the Management Discussion and Analysis (Form 10-K) for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on EDGAR and SEDAR.
4. Residual heap leaching at the El Gallo Project in Mexico is expected to produce 1,500 GEOs in 2022.

Technical Information

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mah, P.Eng., COO of McEwen Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by SEC S-K 1300 and the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:

(866)-441-0690 Toll Free

(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

info@mcewenmining.com

Join our email list for updates:https://www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/

Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining

Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining

150 King Street West

Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24

Toronto, ON, Canada

M5H 1J9

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 22:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCEWEN MINING INC.
05:31pMCEWEN MINING : Provides 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
05:23pMCEWEN MINING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/10McEwen Mining Down 1.6% After Hours as It Releases 2022 Production Guidance
MT
03/10MCEWEN MINING BRIEF : Provides 2022 Guidance
MT
03/10McEwen Mining Provides 2022 Guidance
GL
03/10McEwen Mining Provides 2022 Guidance
GL
03/10McEwen Mining Inc. Provides Production Guidance for 2022
CI
03/10Alliance Global Adjusts McEwen Mining's Price Target to $1.50 From $1.75, Reiterates Bu..
MT
03/09TRANSCRIPT : McEwen Mining Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/07MCEWEN MINING : Annual Report (Form 10-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCEWEN MINING INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 153 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 429 M 429 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart MCEWEN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
McEwen Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCEWEN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Average target price 1,55 $
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Ross McEwen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Segun Odunuga CFO, Vice President & Controller
George Peter Mah Chief Operating Officer
Allen Vernon Ambrose Independent Director
Richard W. Brissenden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCEWEN MINING INC.2.09%429
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.06%177 712
RIO TINTO PLC12.41%120 203
GLENCORE PLC32.82%86 044
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.61%60 817
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.43%42 818