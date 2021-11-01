Log in
MCEWEN MINING INC.

McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Results Webcast

11/01/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, from 2:00 pm EDT, where management will discuss our Q3 2021 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.

The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.

Thursday,
November 4th, 2021

at 2:00 pm EDT

To call into the conference call over the phone, please register here:
http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9134137

Audience URL:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3404659/E87751D72BA57EBA0875CDA9F344E3D1


ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 

Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

info@mcewenmining.com

Join our email list for updates:
www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/#section=followUs

Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining
150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON
Canada
M5H 1J9


