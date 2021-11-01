McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Results Webcast

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, from 2:00 pm EDT, where management will discuss our Q3 2021 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.
The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.
ABOUT MCEWEN MINING
McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina.