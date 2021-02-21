McGrath : 1H FY21 Results Investor PresentationOpens in a new Window

Log in
MCGRATH : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
MCGRATH : 1H FY21 Results Investor Presentation
PU
MCGRATH : Dividend/Distribution - MEA
PU
McGrath : 1H FY21 Results Investor Presentation

02/21/2021 | 04:40pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 February 2021

ASX Markets Announcement Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

1H FY2021 Results Investor Presentation

Please find attached for release to the market, McGrath Limited's Investor Presentation for half-year results for the period ended 31 December 2020.

-ENDS-

This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 102 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

For Investor and media enquiries, contact:

Investors

Media

Howard Herman CFO

Terri Sissian

+61 2 9386 3333

+61 419 881 414

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779

55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009

Phone +61 2 9386 3333 |Fax +61 2 9386 3344

www.mcgrath.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 91,6 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2020 0,72 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net Debt 2020 6,90 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,9 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 305
Free-Float 56,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Law Chief Executive Officer
Howard Herman Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joseph Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
John D. McGrath Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCGRATH LIMITED21.05%76
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.84%44 302
CBRE GROUP, INC.15.98%23 840
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.126.30%9 992
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED1.50%8 020
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION11.58%6 724
