McGrath : 1H FY21 Results Investor PresentationOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 February 2021

ASX Markets Announcement Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

1H FY2021 Results Investor Presentation

Please find attached for release to the market, McGrath Limited's Investor Presentation for half-year results for the period ended 31 December 2020.

-ENDS-

This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 102 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

For Investor and media enquiries, contact: