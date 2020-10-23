McGrath : AGM Notice of MeetingOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
23 October 2020
ASX Markets Announcement Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
AGM Notice of Meeting
Please find attached for release to the market, the following documents that have been distributed to shareholders today, in relation to McGrath's Annual General Meeting to be held Online at 11:00am (AEDT) on Thursday, 26 November 2020:
-
Notice of Meeting
-
AGM Letter sent in lieu of Notice of Meeting
-
Proxy Form
-
Virtual Meeting Online Guide
-
Shareholder Question Form
-ENDS-
This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath's Board of Directors.
|
For Investor and media enquiries, contact:
|
|
|
Investors
|
Media
|
|
Edward Law CEO / Howard Herman CFO
|
Terri Sissian
|
Tim Allerton
|
02 9386 3333
|
0419 881 414
|
0412 715 707
|
About McGrath:
|
|
McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 100 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.
McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779
McGrath Limited
Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting 11:00am (AEDT) on Thursday, 26 November 2020
23 October 2020
Dear Shareholder,
McGrath Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting
On behalf of the Directors of McGrath Limited (McGrath or the Company), I am pleased to invite you to participate in the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting setting out the business of the AGM.
The Company's 2020 AGM will be held on Thursday, 26 November 2020 commencing at 11:00am (AEDT).
Due to the current restrictions on physical gatherings, the Board has elected to hold the entirety of the AGM online. We take our responsibilities for the health and safety of our investors, staff, their families and the broader community very seriously, and to balance this with our continuing goal to increase investor engagement and encourage investor participation, the Board agreed that an online AGM was the most effective solution.
Shareholders will be able to participate in our AGM by:
-
joining the AGM in real time via our online platform at https://agmlive.link/MEA20;
-
asking questions of the Board and our external auditor:
o before the AGM, using the AGM Question Form enclosed with the Notice of Meeting or by lodging questions online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au;and/or
o during the AGM via the online platform; and
-
voting on the resolutions to be considered at the AGM either by lodging the enclosed Proxy Form before the AGM or by direct voting during the online meeting,
or by a combination of these steps.
Further details of how to participate in the online meeting are set out in the attached Notice of Meeting and in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide that accompanies it. The Online Guide includes details of how to ensure your browser is compatible with the online platform, and a step-by-step guide to logging in, navigating the site, and asking questions and voting at the online AGM.
I encourage you to read the enclosed Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Memorandum) and the Proxy Form and consider directing your proxy how to vote in each resolution by marking either the For box, the Against box or the Abstain box on the Proxy Form.
If you are unable to participate in the online AGM, I encourage you to complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form no later than 11:00am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 in one of the ways specified in the Notice of Meeting and the Proxy Form.
Subject to the abstentions noted in the Explanatory Memorandum, the Directors of McGrath unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions.
Thank you for your continued support of McGrath.
|
Peter Lewis
|
|
Chair
|
|
McGrath Limited
ABN 61 608 153 779
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM or Meeting) of shareholders of McGrath Limited (McGrath or the Company) will be held:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, 26 November 2020
|
Time:
|
11.00am (AEDT)
|
Venue:
|
Online only.
The Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the AGM. The Explanatory Memorandum, Entitlement to Attend and Vote section and Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive the Company's financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.
2. ITEMS FOR APPROVAL
Resolution 1. Election of Director - Shane Smollen
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"That Shane Smollen, who retires in accordance with clause 4.7(a) of the Company's Constitution and being eligible for election, is elected as a Director of the Company."
Resolution 2. Remuneration Report
To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as an advisory resolution of the Company:
"That the Company's Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2020, as set out in the Directors' Report, be adopted."
The Remuneration Report is contained in the 2020 Annual Report and is available on the Company's website at www.mcgrath.com.au/agm. Please note that, in accordance with section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Exclusion Statement
-
A vote on Resolution 2 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, the following persons:
-
-
a member of the Key Management Personnel (KMP) whose remuneration details are included in the 2020 Remuneration Report; or
-
a closely related party of such a KMP (including close family members and companies the KMP controls).
-
However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 2 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:
-
the proxy appointment is in writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote (e.g. for, against, abstain) on the resolution; or
-
the vote is cast by the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
-
-
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and
-
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.
In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a vote must not be cast on Resolution 2 as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM, or a closely related party of those persons, unless it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote in accordance with their directions.
|
MCGRATH LIMITED
|
|
|
NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
|
