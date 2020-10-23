McGrath : AGM Notice of MeetingOpens in a new Window

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 100 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au .

This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath's Board of Directors.

Please find attached for release to the market, the following documents that have been distributed to shareholders today, in relation to McGrath's Annual General Meeting to be held Online at 11:00am (AEDT) on Thursday, 26 November 2020:

23 October 2020

Dear Shareholder,

McGrath Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting

On behalf of the Directors of McGrath Limited (McGrath or the Company), I am pleased to invite you to participate in the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting setting out the business of the AGM.

The Company's 2020 AGM will be held on Thursday, 26 November 2020 commencing at 11:00am (AEDT).

Due to the current restrictions on physical gatherings, the Board has elected to hold the entirety of the AGM online. We take our responsibilities for the health and safety of our investors, staff, their families and the broader community very seriously, and to balance this with our continuing goal to increase investor engagement and encourage investor participation, the Board agreed that an online AGM was the most effective solution.

Shareholders will be able to participate in our AGM by:

joining the AGM in real time via our online platform at https://agmlive.link/MEA20 ;

asking questions of the Board and our external auditor:

o before the AGM, using the AGM Question Form enclosed with the Notice of Meeting or by lodging questions online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au

o during the AGM via the online platform; and

or by a combination of these steps.

Further details of how to participate in the online meeting are set out in the attached Notice of Meeting and in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide that accompanies it. The Online Guide includes details of how to ensure your browser is compatible with the online platform, and a step-by-step guide to logging in, navigating the site, and asking questions and voting at the online AGM.

I encourage you to read the enclosed Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Memorandum) and the Proxy Form and consider directing your proxy how to vote in each resolution by marking either the For box, the Against box or the Abstain box on the Proxy Form.

If you are unable to participate in the online AGM, I encourage you to complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form no later than 11:00am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 in one of the ways specified in the Notice of Meeting and the Proxy Form.

Subject to the abstentions noted in the Explanatory Memorandum, the Directors of McGrath unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions.

Thank you for your continued support of McGrath.