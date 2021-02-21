Log in
MCGRATH LIMITED

(MEA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/19
0.575 AUD   +0.88%
MCGRATH : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
MCGRATH : 1H FY21 Results Investor Presentation
PU
MCGRATH : Dividend/Distribution - MEA
PU
McGrath : Dividend/Distribution - MEAOpens in a new Window

02/21/2021 | 04:40pm EST
Announcement Summary

Entity name

MCGRATH LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MEA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.05000000

Ex Date

Monday March 1, 2021

Record Date

Tuesday March 2, 2021

Payment Date

Tuesday March 23, 2021

Additional Information

Nil

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity MCGRATH LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MEA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code MEA

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 61608153779

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date Tuesday March 2, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 1, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Tuesday March 23, 2021

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution Nil

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary Nil

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 91,6 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2020 0,72 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net Debt 2020 6,90 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,9 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 305
Free-Float 56,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Law Chief Executive Officer
Howard Herman Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joseph Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
John D. McGrath Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCGRATH LIMITED21.05%76
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.84%44 302
CBRE GROUP, INC.15.98%23 840
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.126.30%9 992
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED1.50%8 020
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION11.58%6 724
