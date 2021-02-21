McGrath : Half Yearly Report and AccountsOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 February 2021

Appendix 4D - Half-Year Report and Interim Financial Report

Please find attached for release to the market, McGrath Limited's Appendix 4D - Half-Year Report and Interim Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020.

This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors.

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 102 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

ACN 608 153 779

ACN 608 153 779

Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Results for announcement to the market

Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period

Reporting period: For the half year ended 31 December 2020 (HY21)

Previous period: For the half year ended 31 December 2019 (HY20)

Results for announcement to the market

In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.2A, enclosed is an Appendix 4D for the half year ended 31 December 2020.

Revenues from ordinary activities

Profit/(Loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company

Net Profit/(Loss) after tax attributable to the Consolidated Entity EBITDA - Statutory

EBITDA - Underlying

Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated. *percentage movement in result not meaningful.

Period ended 31 December 2020

Period ended 31 December 2019

$'000

$'000

56,766

48,904

8,141

(980)

8,141

(980)

13,515

4,717

6,634

1,590

Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.

Change

$'000 7,862 9,121 9,121

% Increase 16% n/m* n/m*

8,798 187%

5,044 317%

Dividend information Amount per share (cents) Franked amount per share (cents) Tax rate for franking credit 0.5

Interim dividend for 2021 (to be paid 23 March 2021)

There was no final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2020 paid during the reporting period.

Interim dividend dates

Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date

0.5

30%

1 March 2021

2 March 2021

23 March 2021

Net tangible assets 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)

Audit qualification or review

The Financial Statements were subject to review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Financial Report.

13.19

Attachments

The Interim Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2020 is attached.

8.58

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities ACN 608 153 779

Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2020

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

A.C.N. 608 153 779

Interim Financial Report

For the half year ended 31 December 2020

Interim Financial Report

Directors' report 2

Operating and financial review 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration 7

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 8

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 9

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 10

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 11

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

1 Reporting entity 12

2 Events subsequent to reporting date 12

3 Revenue 13

4 Other income 13

5 Operating segments 14

6 Taxation 15

7 Intangible assets 15

8 General accounting policies 16

Directors' Declaration 17

Independent Auditor's Review Report 18

Corporate Directory 20

