McGrath : Trading UpdateOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McGrath Trading Update

26 November 2020 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath or the Company) today announced a trading update for the first half of the 2020-21 financial year (FY21).

Highlights

Underlying EBITDA 1 expected to be in a range of $6.0 million to $6.5 million for the first half of FY21, subject to continued strong market conditions.

expected to be in a range of $6.0 million to $6.5 million for the first half of FY21, subject to continued strong market conditions. Dividend payments now a possibility from the first half of FY21.

A relatively strong residential real estate market and historically low mortgage rates are expected to continue.

Strong Balance sheet with $22.1 million in cash (FY19: $10.2 million) and no debt.

Both transaction volumes and average selling prices across the McGrath network in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and ACT have exceeded the prior year in the first four months of FY21.

Subject to continued stronger market conditions and the Company's performance, McGrath expects the first half underlying FY21 EBITDA1 to be in a range of $6.0 million to $6.5 million. This projected underlying EBITDA1 represents a midpoint increase of $4.7 million over the first half of the prior year.

The balance sheet continues to reflect the Group's relative strength, with a $22.1 million cash balance as at 31 October 2020 and no debt.

CEO of McGrath, Eddie Law, said "We are satisfied with the continued recovery of earnings, amid an improved outlook on property price movement from six months ago and a long-term low interest rate environment.

"Looking forward, there remains much discussion regarding the impact of house prices in the media and there is now an improved outlook on price movement from six months ago, however sale transaction volumes remain a key driver of the McGrath's financial results. With the scheduled end of JobKeeper and deferred mortgages programs still yet to be determined, along with other macro factors impacting consumer confidence, there is still uncertainty as to whether the momentum evidenced in the first half of FY21 will be maintained in the second half results.

"We will continue to grow our business organically through the attraction and retention of high performing company owned agents, the extension of brand penetration into new geographical markets through franchise representation, and strategic acquisitions.

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009 mcgrath.com.au