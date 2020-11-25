McGrath : Trading UpdateOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
McGrath Trading Update
26 November 2020 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath or the Company) today announced a trading update for the first half of the 2020-21 financial year (FY21).
Highlights
-
Underlying EBITDA1 expected to be in a range of $6.0 million to $6.5 million for the first half of FY21, subject to continued strong market conditions.
-
Dividend payments now a possibility from the first half of FY21.
-
A relatively strong residential real estate market and historically low mortgage rates are expected to continue.
-
Strong Balance sheet with $22.1 million in cash (FY19: $10.2 million) and no debt.
Both transaction volumes and average selling prices across the McGrath network in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and ACT have exceeded the prior year in the first four months of FY21.
Subject to continued stronger market conditions and the Company's performance, McGrath expects the first half underlying FY21 EBITDA1 to be in a range of $6.0 million to $6.5 million. This projected underlying EBITDA1 represents a midpoint increase of $4.7 million over the first half of the prior year.
The balance sheet continues to reflect the Group's relative strength, with a $22.1 million cash balance as at 31 October 2020 and no debt.
CEO of McGrath, Eddie Law, said "We are satisfied with the continued recovery of earnings, amid an improved outlook on property price movement from six months ago and a long-term low interest rate environment.
"Looking forward, there remains much discussion regarding the impact of house prices in the media and there is now an improved outlook on price movement from six months ago, however sale transaction volumes remain a key driver of the McGrath's financial results. With the scheduled end of JobKeeper and deferred mortgages programs still yet to be determined, along with other macro factors impacting consumer confidence, there is still uncertainty as to whether the momentum evidenced in the first half of FY21 will be maintained in the second half results.
"We will continue to grow our business organically through the attraction and retention of high performing company owned agents, the extension of brand penetration into new geographical markets through franchise representation, and strategic acquisitions.
McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009 mcgrath.com.au
"We are on a path to further improve McGrath's business productivity and profitability through streamlining end to end processes and reporting frameworks, whilst continuing to develop and implement market leading technology and agent tools.
"Management is actively pursuing complementary and adjacent lines of business amid industry consolidation, to both enhance and reduce our relative reliance on the core sales revenue component of group earnings", concluded Mr Law.
This trading update has been approved for release by the directors of McGrath Limited.
1 Pre-adoption of AASB 16 Leasing standard and not including Government Grants
|
|
-ENDS-
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Investors
|
Media
|
CEO - Eddie Law
|
Terri Sissian
|
0413 004 241
|
0419 881 414
|
CFO - Howard Herman
|
Tim Allerton, City PR
|
0413 886 489
|
0412 715 707
About McGrath:
McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 101 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit mcgrath.com.au.
McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009 mcgrath.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:54:01 UTC