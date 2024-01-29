NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC). Stockholders will receive $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini common stock for each share of McGrath RentCorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.8 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of McGrath RentCorp and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mgrc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-mcgrath-rentcorp-302047067.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC