    MGRC   US5805891091

MCGRATH RENTCORP

(MGRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
78.04 USD   +3.02%
05:57pMcGrath RentCorp Announces Completion of $650 Million Financing
BU
07/14MCGRATH RENTCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McGrath RentCorp Announces Completion of $650 Million Financing

07/19/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it has completed a $650 million credit facility with a syndicate of banks. The five year facility matures on July 15, 2027 and replaces the Company’s existing $420 million line of credit. BofA Securities, Inc. served as Joint Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner. Bank of America, N.A. served as Administrative Agent. U.S. Bank National Association, MUFG Union Bank N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. served as Joint Lead Arrangers and Co-Syndication Agents.

The proceeds of the facility will be used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. Additional information regarding the new credit facility is available in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 19, 2022.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trs-rentelco.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MCGRATH RENTCORP
Analyst Recommendations on MCGRATH RENTCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 684 M - -
Net income 2022 103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 1 844 M 1 844 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 184
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MCGRATH RENTCORP
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 75,75 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. Pratt Vice President
Bradley M. Shuster Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis P. Stradford Independent Director
William J. Dawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCGRATH RENTCORP-4.01%1 844
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-34.30%20 608
UNITED RENTALS-22.64%18 408
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-38.80%9 845
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-19.74%7 357
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-22.97%3 777