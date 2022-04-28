Log in
    MGRC   US5805891091

MCGRATH RENTCORP

(MGRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
84.71 USD   -0.20%
05:59pMCGRATH RENTCORP : Announces Results for First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pMCGRATH : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pEarnings Flash (MGRC) MCGRATH RENTCORP Reports Q1 Revenue $145.4M, vs. Street Est of $146.4M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McGrath RentCorp : Announces Results for First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

04/28/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for First Quarter 2022

LIVERMORE, CA - April 28, 2022 - McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the "Company"), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $145.4 million, an increase of 20%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 Company HIGHLIGHTS:

Rental revenuesincreased 21% year-over-year to $104.2 million.

Total revenues increased20% year-over-year to $145.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 15% to $56.7 million.

Dividend rate increased 5% year-over-year to $0.455 per share for the first quarter of 2022.On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.1% yield on the April 27, 2022 close price of $84.88 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

"We were pleased with our first quarter results. The improved end market conditions we experienced at the start of the year continued through the first quarter and enabled us to deliver a 21% increase in companywide rental revenues, compared to the prior year. Modular rental revenues grew 32%, with approximately two thirds of the growth attributable to our Design Space, Kitchens To Go and Titan Storage Container acquisitions. Excluding the acquisitions, the modular segment rental revenues grew by a healthy 11%. Rental revenues at TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks grew 5% and 17%, respectively.

Our modular business saw broad based strength across our commercial, education and portable storage customer bases. With stronger demand conditions than a year ago we have been spending robustly to prepare modular equipment for rent, and we have front loaded some of our new equipment capital spending. All of this indicates our improving confidence in rental opportunities for the year.

TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks also had a good start to the year. TRS-RenTelco saw growth in both communications and general purpose rentals during the first quarter, and experienced improving demand over the course of the quarter. Adler Tanks continued to experience broad-based demand improvement across its regions and vertical markets, compared to a year ago.

I am encouraged by the stronger business momentum we are seeing across the business. We are focused on effective execution to make the most of these improved market conditions."

Division HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

Mobile Modular

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $18.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 18%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $6.5 million, or 27%, to $30.4 million. Rental revenues increased 32% to $61.5 million, depreciation expense increased 35% to $7.8 million and other direct costs increased 57% to $20.2 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 20% to $33.5 million. The rental revenue increase reflects the 2021 Design Space, Kitchens To Go, and Titan Storage Containers customers that contributed approximately two thirds of the increase. Rental related services revenues increased 31% to $18.4 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick up activities, and higher site related and other services performed during the lease with associated gross profit increasing 30% to $5.2 million. Sales revenues increased 36% to $10.4 million, from both higher new and used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 39% compared to 35% in 2021,

resulting in a 51% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.0 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 28% to $24.7 million, primarily due to increased employee salaries and benefit costs totaling $2.8 million reflecting the addition of Design Space and Kitchens To Go employees, $1.4 million higher amortization of intangible assets associated with the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions and $1.6 million higher allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RenTelco

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 4%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $0.3 million, or 1%, to $20.7 million. Rental revenues increased 5% to $28.5 million, depreciation expense increased 6% to $12.0 million and other direct costs increased 3% to $4.7 million, which resulted in a 4% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.8 million. The rental revenue increase was the result of higher average equipment on rent and higher average monthly rental rates compared to the prior year. Sales revenues decreased 24% to $3.9 million and gross profit on sales revenues decreased 15% to $2.4 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $6.6 million, primarily due to higher marketing and administrative expenses.

Adler Tanks

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $1.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $1.0 million, or 18%, to $6.7 million. Rental revenues increased 17% to $14.2 million, depreciation expense was comparable to the prior year and other direct costs increased 29% to $3.0 million, which resulted in an increased gross profit on rental revenues of 25%, to $7.2 million. The rental revenue increase was broad based across regions and vertical markets served. Rental related services revenues increased 8% to $5.3 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 10%, to $0.9 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 4% to $6.5 million primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

financial outlook:

Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company confirms its financial outlook. For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:

Total revenue:

$675 million to $705 million

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:

$260 million to $275 million

Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:

$117 million to $127 million

1.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.

2.

Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

About McGrath RentCorp:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate - www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings - www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment - www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes - www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage - www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing - www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company's web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Conference Call Note:

As previously announced in its press release of March 29, 2022, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on April 28, 2022 to discuss the first quarter 2022 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.). The pass code for the conference call replay is 2173168. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp's expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," or "will," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna's statements about the robust spending indicating the Company's improved confidence, the Company's focus on effective execution to make the most of improved market conditions, as well as the statements regarding the full year 2022 in the "Financial Outlook" section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the ability to obtain the synergies expected from the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions and the success of integrating such acquisitions; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; our ability to successfully increase prices to offset cost increases; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

Revenues

Rental

$

104,241

$

86,087

Rental related services

24,317

19,669

Rental operations

128,558

105,756

Sales

15,876

14,611

Other

939

828

Total revenues

145,373

121,195

Costs and Expenses

Direct costs of rental operations:

Depreciation of rental equipment

23,874

21,255

Rental related services

18,143

14,604

Other

27,823

19,707

Total direct costs of rental operations

69,840

55,566

Costs of sales

9,044

8,548

Total costs of revenues

78,884

64,114

Gross profit

66,489

57,081

Selling and administrative expenses

39,127

33,137

Income from operations

27,362

23,944

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(2,820

)

(1,783

)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)

13

(55

)

Income before provision for income taxes

24,555

22,106

Provision for income taxes

5,762

4,708

Net income

$

18,793

$

17,398

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.77

$

0.72

Diluted

$

0.77

$

0.71

Shares used in per share calculation:

Basic

24,285

24,153

Diluted

24,534

24,512

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.455

$

0.435

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash

$

1,603

$

1,491

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,125 in 2022

and 2021

151,564

159,499

Rental equipment, at cost:

Relocatable modular buildings

1,059,030

1,040,094

Electronic test equipment

378,766

361,391

Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes

308,790

309,908

1,746,586

1,711,393

Less: accumulated depreciation

(663,631

)

(646,169

)

Rental equipment, net

1,082,955

1,065,224

Property, plant and equipment, net

138,515

135,325

Prepaid expenses and other assets

50,732

54,945

Intangible assets, net

45,566

47,049

Goodwill

132,305

132,393

Total assets

$

1,603,240

$

1,595,926

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Notes payable

$

423,974

$

426,451

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

138,690

136,313

Deferred income

63,939

58,716

Deferred income taxes, net

238,749

242,425

Total liabilities

865,352

863,905

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares

Issued and outstanding - 24,335 shares as of March 31, 2022 and 24,260 shares as of December 31, 2021

106,765

108,610

Retained earnings

631,174

623,465

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51

)

(54

)

Total shareholders' equity

737,888

732,021

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,603,240

$

1,595,926

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

18,793

$

17,398

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

27,584

23,460

Deferred income taxes

(3,676

)

(3,258

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

13

99

Share-based compensation

1,760

1,777

Gain on sale of used rental equipment

(5,364

)

(4,794

)

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

(13

)

55

Amortization of debt issuance costs

4

3

Change in:

Accounts receivable

7,922

1,009

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,213

(94

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(4,716

)

(2,633

)

Deferred income

5,223

4,587

Net cash provided by operating activities

51,743

37,609

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Purchases of rental equipment

(39,430

)

(17,984

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(5,417

)

(981

)

Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment

10,308

10,418

Net cash used in investing activities

(34,539

)

(8,547

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Net repayment under bank lines of credit

(2,482

)

(13,931

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards

(3,605

)

(3,482

)

Payment of dividends

(11,006

)

(10,554

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,093

)

(27,967

)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

1

(4

)

Net increase in cash

112

1,091

Cash balance, beginning of period

1,491

1,238

Cash balance, end of period

$

1,603

$

2,329

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Interest paid, during the period

$

2,137

$

1,625

Net income taxes paid, during the period

$

420

$

372

Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid

$

11,357

$

9,810

Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid

$

12,869

$

11,095

MCGRATH RENTCORP

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Mobile Modular

TRS-RenTelco

Adler Tanks

Enviroplex

Consolidated

Revenues

Rental

$

61,538

$

28,512

$

14,191

$

-

$

104,241

Rental related services

18,361

671

5,285

-

24,317

Rental operations

79,899

29,183

19,476

-

128,558

Sales

10,375

3,927

657

917

15,876

Other

371

381

187

-

939

Total revenues

90,645

33,491

20,320

917

145,373

Costs and Expenses

Direct costs of rental operations:

Depreciation

7,833

12,029

4,012

-

23,874

Rental related services

13,180

580

4,383

-

18,143

Other

20,162

4,692

2,969

-

27,823

Total direct costs of rental operations

41,175

17,301

11,364

-

69,840

Costs of sales

6,329

1,500

502

713

9,044

Total costs of revenues

47,504

18,801

11,866

713

78,884

Gross Profit

Rental

33,543

11,791

7,210

-

52,544

Rental related services

5,181

91

902

-

6,174

Rental operations

38,724

11,882

8,112

-

58,718

Sales

4,046

2,427

155

204

6,832

Other

371

381

187

-

939

Total gross profit

43,141

14,690

8,454

204

66,489

Selling and administrative expenses

24,692

6,590

6,522

1,323

39,127

Income (loss) from operations

$

18,449

$

8,100

$

1,932

$

(1,119

)

$

27,362

Interest expense

(2,820

)

Foreign currency exchange gain

13

Provision for income taxes

(5,762

)

Net income

$

18,793

Other Information

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

30,405

$

20,653

$

6,707

$

(1,046

)

$

56,719

Average rental equipment 2

$

1,006,903

$

366,667

$

308,533

Average monthly total yield 3

2.04

%

2.59

%

1.53

%

Average utilization 4

77.1

%

64.6

%

48.3

%

Average monthly rental rate 5

2.64

%

4.01

%

3.17

%

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.

2.

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

3.

Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

4.

Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

5.

Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2021

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Mobile Modular

TRS-RenTelco

Adler Tanks

Enviroplex

Consolidated

Revenues

Rental

$

46,657

$

27,276

$

12,154

$

-

$

86,087

Rental related services

14,051

740

4,878

-

19,669

Rental operations

60,708

28,016

17,032

-

105,756

Sales

7,620

5,149

608

1,234

14,611

Other

320

438

70

-

828

Total revenues

68,648

33,603

17,710

1,234

121,195

Costs and Expenses

Direct costs of rental operations:

Depreciation

5,819

11,362

4,074

-

21,255

Rental related services

10,072

653

3,879

-

14,604

Other

12,875

4,534

2,298

-

19,707

Total direct costs of rental operations

28,766

16,549

10,251

-

55,566

Costs of sales

4,948

2,301

416

883

8,548

Total costs of revenues

33,714

18,850

10,667

883

64,114

Gross Profit

Rental

27,963

11,380

5,782

-

45,125

Rental related services

3,979

87

999

-

5,065

Rental operations

31,942

11,467

6,781

-

50,190

Sales

2,672

2,848

192

351

6,063

Other

320

438

70

-

828

Total gross profit

34,934

14,753

7,043

351

57,081

Selling and administrative expenses

19,237

6,298

6,267

1,335

33,137

Income (loss) from operations

$

15,697

$

8,455

$

776

$

(984

)

23,944

Interest expense

(1,783

)

Foreign currency exchange loss

(55

)

Provision for income taxes

(4,708

)

Net income

$

17,398

Other Information

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

23,955

$

20,392

$

5,700

$

(921

)

$

49,126

Average rental equipment 2

$

836,893

$

334,781

$

313,873

Average monthly total yield 3

1.86

%

2.72

%

1.29

%

Average utilization 4

75.8

%

68.1

%

40.3

%

Average monthly rental rate 5

2.45

%

3.99

%

3.21

%

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.

2.

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

3.

Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

4.

Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

5.

Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company's financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company presents "Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company's lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company's period-to-period operating performance,compliance with financial covenants in the Company's revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company's ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company's cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company's performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

$

18,793

$

17,398

$

91,100

$

99,223

Provision for income taxes

5,762

4,708

33,105

28,313

Interest expense

2,820

1,783

11,492

7,918

Depreciation and amortization

27,584

23,460

110,819

94,241

EBITDA

54,959

47,349

246,516

229,695

Share-based compensation

1,760

1,777

7,649

5,603

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

56,719

$

49,126

$

254,165

$

235,298

Adjusted EBITDA margin 2

39

%

41

%

40

%

42

%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

56,719

$

49,126

$

254,165

$

235,298

Interest paid

(2,137

)

(1,625

)

(10,838

)

(7,816

)

Income taxes paid, net of refunds received

(420

)

(372

)

(9,135

)

(34,912

)

Gain on sale of used rental equipment

(5,364

)

(4,794

)

(26,011

)

(19,335

)

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

(13

)

55

142

(459

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

4

3

16

11

Change in certain assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

7,935

1,108

(17,119

)

3,626

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,213

(94

)

(2,509

)

3,350

Accounts payable and other liabilities

(14,870

)

(10,385

)

10,996

4,013

Deferred income

5,223

4,587

9,718

(11,345

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

51,290

$

37,609

$

209,425

$

172,431

1.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.

2.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Keith E. Pratt

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200

Disclaimer

McGrath RentCorp published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:59:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
