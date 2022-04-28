McGrath RentCorp : Announces Results for First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for First Quarter 2022

LIVERMORE, CA - April 28, 2022 - McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the "Company"), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $145.4 million, an increase of 20%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 Company HIGHLIGHTS:

• Rental revenuesincreased 21% year-over-year to $104.2 million.

• Total revenues increased20% year-over-year to $145.4 million.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 15% to $56.7 million.

• Dividend rate increased 5% year-over-year to $0.455 per share for the first quarter of 2022.On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.1% yield on the April 27, 2022 close price of $84.88 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

"We were pleased with our first quarter results. The improved end market conditions we experienced at the start of the year continued through the first quarter and enabled us to deliver a 21% increase in companywide rental revenues, compared to the prior year. Modular rental revenues grew 32%, with approximately two thirds of the growth attributable to our Design Space, Kitchens To Go and Titan Storage Container acquisitions. Excluding the acquisitions, the modular segment rental revenues grew by a healthy 11%. Rental revenues at TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks grew 5% and 17%, respectively.

Our modular business saw broad based strength across our commercial, education and portable storage customer bases. With stronger demand conditions than a year ago we have been spending robustly to prepare modular equipment for rent, and we have front loaded some of our new equipment capital spending. All of this indicates our improving confidence in rental opportunities for the year.

TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks also had a good start to the year. TRS-RenTelco saw growth in both communications and general purpose rentals during the first quarter, and experienced improving demand over the course of the quarter. Adler Tanks continued to experience broad-based demand improvement across its regions and vertical markets, compared to a year ago.

I am encouraged by the stronger business momentum we are seeing across the business. We are focused on effective execution to make the most of these improved market conditions."

Division HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

Mobile Modular

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $18.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 18%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $6.5 million, or 27%, to $30.4 million. Rental revenues increased 32% to $61.5 million, depreciation expense increased 35% to $7.8 million and other direct costs increased 57% to $20.2 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 20% to $33.5 million. The rental revenue increase reflects the 2021 Design Space, Kitchens To Go, and Titan Storage Containers customers that contributed approximately two thirds of the increase. Rental related services revenues increased 31% to $18.4 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick up activities, and higher site related and other services performed during the lease with associated gross profit increasing 30% to $5.2 million. Sales revenues increased 36% to $10.4 million, from both higher new and used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 39% compared to 35% in 2021,

resulting in a 51% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.0 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 28% to $24.7 million, primarily due to increased employee salaries and benefit costs totaling $2.8 million reflecting the addition of Design Space and Kitchens To Go employees, $1.4 million higher amortization of intangible assets associated with the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions and $1.6 million higher allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RenTelco

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 4%, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $0.3 million, or 1%, to $20.7 million. Rental revenues increased 5% to $28.5 million, depreciation expense increased 6% to $12.0 million and other direct costs increased 3% to $4.7 million, which resulted in a 4% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.8 million. The rental revenue increase was the result of higher average equipment on rent and higher average monthly rental rates compared to the prior year. Sales revenues decreased 24% to $3.9 million and gross profit on sales revenues decreased 15% to $2.4 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $6.6 million, primarily due to higher marketing and administrative expenses.

Adler Tanks

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $1.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing $1.0 million, or 18%, to $6.7 million. Rental revenues increased 17% to $14.2 million, depreciation expense was comparable to the prior year and other direct costs increased 29% to $3.0 million, which resulted in an increased gross profit on rental revenues of 25%, to $7.2 million. The rental revenue increase was broad based across regions and vertical markets served. Rental related services revenues increased 8% to $5.3 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 10%, to $0.9 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 4% to $6.5 million primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

financial outlook:

Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company confirms its financial outlook. For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:

• Total revenue: $675 million to $705 million • Adjusted EBITDA1, 2: $260 million to $275 million • Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $117 million to $127 million

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.

2. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

About McGrath RentCorp:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate - www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings - www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment - www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes - www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage - www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing - www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Conference Call Note:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp's expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," or "will," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna's statements about the robust spending indicating the Company's improved confidence, the Company's focus on effective execution to make the most of improved market conditions, as well as the statements regarding the full year 2022 in the "Financial Outlook" section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the ability to obtain the synergies expected from the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions and the success of integrating such acquisitions; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; our ability to successfully increase prices to offset cost increases; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenues Rental $ 104,241 $ 86,087 Rental related services 24,317 19,669 Rental operations 128,558 105,756 Sales 15,876 14,611 Other 939 828 Total revenues 145,373 121,195 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 23,874 21,255 Rental related services 18,143 14,604 Other 27,823 19,707 Total direct costs of rental operations 69,840 55,566 Costs of sales 9,044 8,548 Total costs of revenues 78,884 64,114 Gross profit 66,489 57,081 Selling and administrative expenses 39,127 33,137 Income from operations 27,362 23,944 Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,820 ) (1,783 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 13 (55 ) Income before provision for income taxes 24,555 22,106 Provision for income taxes 5,762 4,708 Net income $ 18,793 $ 17,398 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.71 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,285 24,153 Diluted 24,534 24,512 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.455 $ 0.435

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Cash $ 1,603 $ 1,491 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,125 in 2022 and 2021 151,564 159,499 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 1,059,030 1,040,094 Electronic test equipment 378,766 361,391 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 308,790 309,908 1,746,586 1,711,393 Less: accumulated depreciation (663,631 ) (646,169 ) Rental equipment, net 1,082,955 1,065,224 Property, plant and equipment, net 138,515 135,325 Prepaid expenses and other assets 50,732 54,945 Intangible assets, net 45,566 47,049 Goodwill 132,305 132,393 Total assets $ 1,603,240 $ 1,595,926 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 423,974 $ 426,451 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 138,690 136,313 Deferred income 63,939 58,716 Deferred income taxes, net 238,749 242,425 Total liabilities 865,352 863,905 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,335 shares as of March 31, 2022 and 24,260 shares as of December 31, 2021 106,765 108,610 Retained earnings 631,174 623,465 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51 ) (54 ) Total shareholders' equity 737,888 732,021 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,603,240 $ 1,595,926

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 18,793 $ 17,398 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,584 23,460 Deferred income taxes (3,676 ) (3,258 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 13 99 Share-based compensation 1,760 1,777 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (5,364 ) (4,794 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (13 ) 55 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 3 Change in: Accounts receivable 7,922 1,009 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,213 (94 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,716 ) (2,633 ) Deferred income 5,223 4,587 Net cash provided by operating activities 51,743 37,609 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (39,430 ) (17,984 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,417 ) (981 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 10,308 10,418 Net cash used in investing activities (34,539 ) (8,547 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net repayment under bank lines of credit (2,482 ) (13,931 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (3,605 ) (3,482 ) Payment of dividends (11,006 ) (10,554 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,093 ) (27,967 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 1 (4 ) Net increase in cash 112 1,091 Cash balance, beginning of period 1,491 1,238 Cash balance, end of period $ 1,603 $ 2,329 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 2,137 $ 1,625 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 420 $ 372 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 11,357 $ 9,810 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 12,869 $ 11,095

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 61,538 $ 28,512 $ 14,191 $ - $ 104,241 Rental related services 18,361 671 5,285 - 24,317 Rental operations 79,899 29,183 19,476 - 128,558 Sales 10,375 3,927 657 917 15,876 Other 371 381 187 - 939 Total revenues 90,645 33,491 20,320 917 145,373 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 7,833 12,029 4,012 - 23,874 Rental related services 13,180 580 4,383 - 18,143 Other 20,162 4,692 2,969 - 27,823 Total direct costs of rental operations 41,175 17,301 11,364 - 69,840 Costs of sales 6,329 1,500 502 713 9,044 Total costs of revenues 47,504 18,801 11,866 713 78,884 Gross Profit Rental 33,543 11,791 7,210 - 52,544 Rental related services 5,181 91 902 - 6,174 Rental operations 38,724 11,882 8,112 - 58,718 Sales 4,046 2,427 155 204 6,832 Other 371 381 187 - 939 Total gross profit 43,141 14,690 8,454 204 66,489 Selling and administrative expenses 24,692 6,590 6,522 1,323 39,127 Income (loss) from operations $ 18,449 $ 8,100 $ 1,932 $ (1,119 ) $ 27,362 Interest expense (2,820 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 13 Provision for income taxes (5,762 ) Net income $ 18,793 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 30,405 $ 20,653 $ 6,707 $ (1,046 ) $ 56,719 Average rental equipment 2 $ 1,006,903 $ 366,667 $ 308,533 Average monthly total yield 3 2.04 % 2.59 % 1.53 % Average utilization 4 77.1 % 64.6 % 48.3 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.64 % 4.01 % 3.17 %

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.

2. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

3. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

4. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

5. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 46,657 $ 27,276 $ 12,154 $ - $ 86,087 Rental related services 14,051 740 4,878 - 19,669 Rental operations 60,708 28,016 17,032 - 105,756 Sales 7,620 5,149 608 1,234 14,611 Other 320 438 70 - 828 Total revenues 68,648 33,603 17,710 1,234 121,195 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,819 11,362 4,074 - 21,255 Rental related services 10,072 653 3,879 - 14,604 Other 12,875 4,534 2,298 - 19,707 Total direct costs of rental operations 28,766 16,549 10,251 - 55,566 Costs of sales 4,948 2,301 416 883 8,548 Total costs of revenues 33,714 18,850 10,667 883 64,114 Gross Profit Rental 27,963 11,380 5,782 - 45,125 Rental related services 3,979 87 999 - 5,065 Rental operations 31,942 11,467 6,781 - 50,190 Sales 2,672 2,848 192 351 6,063 Other 320 438 70 - 828 Total gross profit 34,934 14,753 7,043 351 57,081 Selling and administrative expenses 19,237 6,298 6,267 1,335 33,137 Income (loss) from operations $ 15,697 $ 8,455 $ 776 $ (984 ) 23,944 Interest expense (1,783 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (55 ) Provision for income taxes (4,708 ) Net income $ 17,398 Other Information Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 23,955 $ 20,392 $ 5,700 $ (921 ) $ 49,126 Average rental equipment 2 $ 836,893 $ 334,781 $ 313,873 Average monthly total yield 3 1.86 % 2.72 % 1.29 % Average utilization 4 75.8 % 68.1 % 40.3 % Average monthly rental rate 5 2.45 % 3.99 % 3.21 %

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.

2. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

3. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

4. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

5. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company's financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company presents "Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company's lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company's period-to-period operating performance,compliance with financial covenants in the Company's revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company's ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company's cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company's performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 18,793 $ 17,398 $ 91,100 $ 99,223 Provision for income taxes 5,762 4,708 33,105 28,313 Interest expense 2,820 1,783 11,492 7,918 Depreciation and amortization 27,584 23,460 110,819 94,241 EBITDA 54,959 47,349 246,516 229,695 Share-based compensation 1,760 1,777 7,649 5,603 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 56,719 $ 49,126 $ 254,165 $ 235,298 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 39 % 41 % 40 % 42 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 56,719 $ 49,126 $ 254,165 $ 235,298 Interest paid (2,137 ) (1,625 ) (10,838 ) (7,816 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (420 ) (372 ) (9,135 ) (34,912 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (5,364 ) (4,794 ) (26,011 ) (19,335 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (13 ) 55 142 (459 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 3 16 11 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,935 1,108 (17,119 ) 3,626 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,213 (94 ) (2,509 ) 3,350 Accounts payable and other liabilities (14,870 ) (10,385 ) 10,996 4,013 Deferred income 5,223 4,587 9,718 (11,345 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,290 $ 37,609 $ 209,425 $ 172,431

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.

2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.