Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On September 27, 2023, McGrath RentCorp (the "Company") issued and sold to The Prudential Insurance Company of America (the "Purchaser") $75 million aggregate principal amount ofits 6.25% Series F Senior Notespursuant to the terms of theSecond Amended and Restated Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement, dated June 8, 2023(the "Note Purchase Agreement"), among the Company, certain of the Company's subsidiaries, PGIM, Inc.,and each other purchaser party thereto.

The Notes are an unsecured obligation of the Company. The Notes bear interest at a rate of6.25%per annum and mature onSeptember 27, 2030. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually beginning on March 27, 2024 and continuing thereafter on September 27 and March 27 of each year until maturity. The Company may at any time prepay all or any portion of the Notes; provided that such portion is at least $5,000,000 (and increments of $100,000 in excess thereof). In the event of a prepayment, the Company will pay an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount so prepaid, plus a make-whole amount.

Pursuant to the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to customary affirmative and negative covenants for as long as the Notes are outstanding, including, subject to certain exceptions and qualifications, among other things, (i) a maximum leverage ratio and (ii) a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio.

The Notes are also subject to customary events of default, including without limitation, (i) failure to make payments on principal or premium, if any, upon maturity; (ii) failure to pay interest within five business days after the same becomes due and payable; (iii) the Company or any of the Guarantors (as defined below) fails to comply with its various covenants and agreements in the Note Purchase Agreement; (iv) the Company or any of the Guarantors makes false representations and warranties in the documents relating to the Note Purchase Agreement; (v) the Company or any of the Company's Material Subsidiaries (as defined in the Note Purchase Agreement) fails to pay when due debt obligations in excess of $10,000,000, or such debt obligations may be declared payable earlier than their stated maturity due to breach by the Company or any of the Company's Material Subsidiaries; (vi) certain insolvency events with respect to the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (vii) the Company or any of its subsidiaries becomes subject to final judgments or orders for payment of money that exceed $10,000,000 in the aggregate and are not within 60 days after entry thereof, bonded, discharged or stayed pending appeal; (viii) the Company incurs liability with respect to certain benefit plans which result or could reasonably be expected to result in payments in excess of $10,000,000; (ix) the documentation related to the Note Purchase Agreement ceases to be in full force and effect; or (x) any Change of Control (as defined in the Note Purchase Agreement) of the Company occurs.

Certain of the Company's U.S. subsidiaries, Mobile Modular Management Corporation, Enviroplex, Inc. andVesta Housing Solutions Holdings, Inc.(the "Guarantors"), guarantee the full payment of all the obligations of the Company in connection with the Notes.

The foregoing descriptions do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Note Purchase Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2023 and is incorporated herein by reference.