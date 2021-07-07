Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. McGrath RentCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGRC   US5805891091

MCGRATH RENTCORP

(MGRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McGrath RentCorp : Sets Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Date and Time

07/07/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2021, after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. There will also be a live Q&A session. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-707-0666 (international callers dial 1-703-639-1220), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international callers dial 1-404-537-3406). The passcode for conference call replay is 5573645. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MCGRATH RENTCORP
04:02pMCGRATH RENTCORP  : Sets Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Date and Time
BU
06/16MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation u..
AQ
06/14MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
06/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at McGrath RentCorp Interrupted with ..
MT
06/09MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Keeps Q1 Dividend at $0.435 a Share, Payable July 30 to Stoc..
MT
06/09MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/18MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Oppenheimer Adjusts McGrath RentCorp PT to $92 From $90 Foll..
MT
05/17MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulati..
AQ
05/17MCGRATH RENTCORP  : Completes Acquisition of Design Space Modular Buildings
BU
05/14MCGRATH RENTCORP  : to Buy Design Space Modular Buildings For $260 Million
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 590 M - -
Net income 2021 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 1 905 M 1 905 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 061
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MCGRATH RENTCORP
Duration : Period :
McGrath RentCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCGRATH RENTCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 78,67 $
Average target price 99,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. Pratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley M. Shuster Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis P. Stradford Independent Director
William J. Dawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCGRATH RENTCORP21.48%1 962
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC57.53%33 635
UNITED RENTALS, INC.34.29%22 652
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.83%6 993
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.17.82%6 464
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-7.59%5 075