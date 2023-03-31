Advanced search
MCGRATH RENTCORP

(MGRC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
93.31 USD   +0.98%
04:02pMcGrath Sets First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Date and Time
BU
03/21McGrath to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC March Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference
BU
03/02McGrath Acquires Colorado-Based Container Rental Company
BU
McGrath Sets First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Date and Time

03/31/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced plans to release financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (international callers dial 1-203-518-9765), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-753-5479 (international callers dial 1-402-220-2675). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

Headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.


03/02McGrath RentCorp acquired Assets Of Brekke Storage.
CI
02/23Oppenheimer Adjusts McGrath RentCorp's Price Target to $114 From $107, Maintains Outper..
MT
02/22Transcript : McGrath RentCorp, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Mcgrath : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22(MGRC) MCGRATH RENTCORP Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Range $780M - $810M
MT
02/22Earnings Flash (MGRC) MCGRATH RENTCORP Reports Q4 Revenue $210.9M, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
02/22MCGRATH RENTCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 796 M - -
Net income 2023 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 2 254 M 2 254 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 218
Free-Float 98,5%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 92,40 $
Average target price 120,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Joseph F. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. Pratt Vice President
Bradley M. Shuster Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis P. Stradford Independent Director
William J. Dawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCGRATH RENTCORP-6.86%2 254
UNITED RENTALS8.66%26 797
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC4.07%26 594
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-7.92%13 679
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.2.48%9 526
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-1.80%4 287
