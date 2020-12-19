MCH : Abschluss der Bezugsrechtsemission für die zweite Tranche der Kapitalerhöhungen

Christian Jecker 19. Dec 2020 · 7 min lesen

Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG hat am 27. November 2020 unter anderem der Durchführung von Kapitalerhöhungen im Umfang von bis zu CHF 104.5 Mio. in zwei Tranchen zugestimmt.

In der ersten Tranche mit Bezugsrechtsemission vom 30. November bis 4. Dezember 2020 wurde das Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft durch die Ausgabe von 2'000'000 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 10.00 zu einem Ausgabepreis von CHF 15.00 um CHF 30'000'000 erhöht.

In der zweiten Tranche wird das Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft durch die Ausgabe von 6'862'776 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 10.00 zum Ausgabebetrag von je CHF 10.00 von bisher CHF 80'065'750 auf neu CHF 148'693'510 erhöht und setzt sich künftig aus 14'869'351 Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 10 zusammen. Die Bezugsfrist für diese zweite Tranche der beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhungen dauerte vom 10. bis 18. Dezember 2020, 12.00 Uhr (MEZ).

Für jede am 9. Dezember 2020 nach Handelsschluss gehaltene MCH-Aktie wurde in dieser zweiten Tranche ein Bezugsrecht zugeteilt. Sieben MCH-Aktien berechtigten zum Erwerb von sechs neuen MCH-Aktien zum Bezugspreis von CHF 10.00 pro MCH-Aktie. Die MCH Group AG gibt heute bekannt, dass die Inhaber von Bezugsrechten bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist am 18. Dezember 2020, 12.00 Uhr (MEZ), insgesamt rund 30 % ihrer Bezugsrechte ausgeübt haben. Dabei wurden seitens der an der MCH Group AG beteiligten öffentlich-rechtlichen Körperschaften durch den Kanton Basel-Stadt nur so viele Bezugsrechte ausgeübt, dass die öffentlich-rechtliche Hand künftig eine Beteiligung von über 33 1/ 3 % halten wird. Alle nicht wahrgenommenen Bezugsrechte wurden Lupa Systems LLC zugeteilt.

Mit dem Abschluss der zweiten Tranche der Kapitalerhöhungen und der Ausgabe der neu zu schaffenden Namenaktien wird sich die neue Aktionärsstruktur der MCH Group AG wie folgt präsentieren: Die öffentlich-rechtlichen Körperschaften halten insgesamt 33.34 %, Lupa Systems LLC hält einen Anteil von 32.32 %. Die übrigen Aktionäre halten 34.34 %.

Mit dem Abschluss der zweiten Tranche der Kapitalerhöhungen werden auch die neuen Verwaltungsratsmitglieder des neuen Ankeraktionärs Lupa Systems LLC ihr Verwaltungsratsmandat antreten.

Wichtiger Hinweis | Important Note

