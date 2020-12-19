MCH : Clôture de l'émission de droits de souscription pour la deuxième tranche des augmentations de capital

Christian Jecker 19 Dec 2020 · 7 min de lecture

L'assemblée générale extraordinaire de MCH Group SA qui s'est tenue le 27 novembre 2020 a approuvé, entre autres, la réalisation d'augmentations de capital d'un montant maximum de 104,5 millions de CHF en deux tranches.

Dans la première tranche avec émission de droits de souscription allant du 30 novembre au 4 décembre 2020, le capital social de la société a été augmenté de 30 000 000 de CHF par l'émission de 2 000 000 de nouvelles actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale de 10,00 CHF chacune à un prix d'émission de 15,00 CHF.

Dans la deuxième tranche, le capital social de la société sera augmenté de 80 065 750 CHF à 148 693 510 CHF par l'émission de 6 862 776 nouvelles actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale de 10 CHF chacune à un prix d'émission de 10 CHF et sera ainsi composé de 14 869 351 actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale de 10 CHF. La période de souscription pour cette deuxième tranche des augmentations de capital décidées s'est étendue du 10 au 18 décembre 2020, à 12h00 (CET).

Dans cette deuxième tranche, un droit de souscription a été attribué pour chaque action MCH détenue après la clôture de la bourse le 9 décembre 2020, sept actions MCH donnant droit à l'achat de six nouvelles actions MCH à un prix de souscription de 10,00 CHF par action MCH. MCH Group SA annonce aujourd'hui qu'à la fin de la période de souscription, le 18 décembre 2020 à 12h00 (CET), les détenteurs de droits de souscription ont exercé au total environ 30 % de leurs droits de souscription. Du côté des collectivités de droit public participant à MCH Group SA, le canton de Bâle-Ville n'a exercé qu'un nombre limité de droits de souscription pour que les pouvoirs publics détiennent à l'avenir une participation de plus de 33 1/3 %. Tous les droits de souscription non exercés ont été attribués à Lupa Systems LLC.

À l'issue de la deuxième tranche des augmentations de capital et de l'émission des nouvelles actions nominatives à créer, la nouvelle structure de l'actionnariat de MCH Group SA se présentera comme suit: les collectivités de droit public en détiendront au total 33,34 %, Lupa Systems LLC détiendra une part de 32,32 %. Les autres actionnaires détiendront 34,34 %.

Avec la réalisation de la deuxième tranche des augmentations de capital, les nouveaux membres du Conseil d'administration du nouvel actionnaire principal Lupa Systems LLC prendront également leurs fonctions.

Wichtiger Hinweis | Important Note

