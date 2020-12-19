MCH : Good health, optimism and strength

MCH Group Dec 19, 2020 · 1 min read

Over this past year, we have all been confronted with many new experiences - in both our professional and private lives. The festive season over Christmas and New Year has perhaps never provided us with such a valuable opportunity to pause and reflect on the year gone by and take look ahead to the future. And we can also draw pleasure from the extraordinary things that have nonetheless been accomplished in 2020 and those which lie ahead of us in 2021.

The extraordinary gives the world its value.

Freely adapted from Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)

We would like to thank all those who have supported us and are continuing to support us in tackling the major challenges we face - our loyal customers and partners, our shareholders and our employees.

We wish you a relaxed festive season, continued good health, optimism and strength, and every success in 2021!

