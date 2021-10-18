MCH : ILMAC 2021 is bringing the laboratory and process technology sector together live for the first time this year

From 19 to 21 October 2021, the key suppliers in the industry will be meeting up at Switzerland's leading trade fair for laboratory and process technology. As the sole industry platform being held in the German-speaking world this year, ILMAC will be the meeting point par excellence for the chemical and life sciences industries. This concentrated industry competence will be presenting knowledge, innovations, trends and new products over the course of the three days. ILMAC now also networks the industry digitally 365 days a year, thus contributing toward continual exchange and innovation within the sector.

MCH Group Oct 18, 2021 · 2 min read

At this year's ILMAC Basel, some 250 exhibitors from the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, cosmetics, agrochemical, environment and plastics sectors are presenting new products, innovative solutions and trends in the life sciences industry. "We are delighted to be able to offer the industry a platform for meeting up live and engaging in discourse. With the Maintenance Excellence Arena, we are launching a new, interactive section focused on efficient servicing. We have additionally expanded our website into a community platform which will keep industry participants digitally networked for the entire year", explains Michael Bonenberger, Director of ILMAC.

ILMAC 2021 is focusing on the major potential of flow chemistry technology as well as on renewable raw materials and the use of biomass. Another topic being covered is artificial intelligence and digitalisation in chemical research. During ILMAC Basel, visitors will be able to engage in discussions and acquire information in lectures, discussion forums and round-tables. This year too, the ILMAC FORUM is being organised in cooperation with the Swiss Chemical Society.

The "Pharma Logistics Days" are also being held during ILMAC for the second time. Innovations in packaging and transport are being presented in cooperation with a cross-industry committee.

As a further highlight, the Maintenance Excellence Arena is providing a compact overview of current and future applications, as well as solutions and products for efficient maintenance on all three days. The Maintenance Excellence Arena concept is being implemented for the first time in Switzerland at ILMAC and features an exciting mix of theory and practice with a combination of live presentations, workshops and lectures and also product presentations.

All information about ILMAC: www.ilmac.ch

The new digital community platform for ILMAC is now providing the industry with a year-round meeting point for networking and obtaining information. Leading suppliers publish their innovations, videos, specialist knowledge and events, plus a great deal more. Professionals can register in the community free of charge and keep up-to-date with what's going on. This new platform is being presented to the professional visitors at ILMAC.

Media contacts