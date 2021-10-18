Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. MCH Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCH : ILMAC 2021 is bringing the laboratory and process technology sector together live for the first time this year

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ILMAC 2021 is bringing the laboratory and process technology sector together live for the first time this year

From 19 to 21 October 2021, the key suppliers in the industry will be meeting up at Switzerland's leading trade fair for laboratory and process technology. As the sole industry platform being held in the German-speaking world this year, ILMAC will be the meeting point par excellence for the chemical and life sciences industries. This concentrated industry competence will be presenting knowledge, innovations, trends and new products over the course of the three days. ILMAC now also networks the industry digitally 365 days a year, thus contributing toward continual exchange and innovation within the sector.

MCH GroupOct 18, 2021 · 2 min read

At this year's ILMAC Basel, some 250 exhibitors from the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, cosmetics, agrochemical, environment and plastics sectors are presenting new products, innovative solutions and trends in the life sciences industry. "We are delighted to be able to offer the industry a platform for meeting up live and engaging in discourse. With the Maintenance Excellence Arena, we are launching a new, interactive section focused on efficient servicing. We have additionally expanded our website into a community platform which will keep industry participants digitally networked for the entire year", explains Michael Bonenberger, Director of ILMAC.

Forums and round-tables on topical issues

ILMAC 2021 is focusing on the major potential of flow chemistry technology as well as on renewable raw materials and the use of biomass. Another topic being covered is artificial intelligence and digitalisation in chemical research. During ILMAC Basel, visitors will be able to engage in discussions and acquire information in lectures, discussion forums and round-tables. This year too, the ILMAC FORUM is being organised in cooperation with the Swiss Chemical Society.

The "Pharma Logistics Days" are also being held during ILMAC for the second time. Innovations in packaging and transport are being presented in cooperation with a cross-industry committee.

Swiss première: Maintenance Excellence Arena

As a further highlight, the Maintenance Excellence Arena is providing a compact overview of current and future applications, as well as solutions and products for efficient maintenance on all three days. The Maintenance Excellence Arena concept is being implemented for the first time in Switzerland at ILMAC and features an exciting mix of theory and practice with a combination of live presentations, workshops and lectures and also product presentations.

All information about ILMAC:

www.ilmac.ch
ILMAC networks the industry both live and digitally

The new digital community platform for ILMAC is now providing the industry with a year-round meeting point for networking and obtaining information. Leading suppliers publish their innovations, videos, specialist knowledge and events, plus a great deal more. Professionals can register in the community free of charge and keep up-to-date with what's going on. This new platform is being presented to the professional visitors at ILMAC.

Media contacts

Michael Bonenberger
Brand Director
+41 58 206 23 70
michael.bonenberger@ilmac.ch

Anne Klipfel
Marketing & Communications
+41 58 206 31 06
anne.klipfel@ilmac.ch

MCH GroupCorporate Communications

Disclaimer

MCH Group AG published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MCH GROUP AG
08:44aMCH : ILMAC 2021 is bringing the laboratory and process technology sector together live fo..
PU
09/27MCH : “Art Basel was a landmark show”
PU
09/23SWISSBAU 2022 : Trade fair meeting now even more personal
PU
09/10ART BASEL : The art world meets again in Basel
PU
09/03Mch Group Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/03MCH : First half of 2021 marked by lockdown and embarking on a new future – News
PU
09/03MCH : Half-year Report
PU
09/03MCH : First half of 2021 marked by lockdown and embarking on a new future
PU
09/03MCH : | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Half-year closing
AQ
09/03MCH Group AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half and Full Year of 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 170 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 -28,5 M -30,8 M -30,8 M
Net Debt 2021 164 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 193 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,00 CHF
Average target price 12,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beat Zwahlen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hüsler Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Zappia Chairman
Andreas Oliver Eggimann Chief Digital Innovation Officer
Christoph Brutschin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCH GROUP AG8.33%209
CARDLYTICS, INC.-41.04%2 781
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED55.55%2 090
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-41.94%250
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.-2.22%158
HIGHCO17.33%134