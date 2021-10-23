MCH : ILMAC 2021 successfully staged

The organisers of ILMAC 2021 can look back on a successful trade fair - this was, after all, the only industry meeting point to be held in the German-speaking world this year. From 19 to 21 October 2021, some 7000 visitors and exhibitors met up in Basel.

MCH Group Oct 23, 2021 · 2 min read

At ILMAC 2021, some 250 exhibitors presented their innovations and developments from the fields of laboratory and process technology. The varied programme included symposia with lectures, award presentations, discussion forums and round-tables, thus offering something of interest to everyone. As a highlight this year, the Pharma Logistics Days were held for the second time in succession on 20 and 21 October in cooperation with a cross-industry committee from the logistics and packaging sectors. On all three days, the Maintenance Excellence Arena additionally offered a compact overview of applications, solutions and products for efficient maintenance work.

The exhibitors' feedback was very positive. For Thermo Fisher, ILMAC 2021 was the largest trade fair in Europe and, in the words of Marcus Klee, "it's clear that visitors wish to return to normality and engage in face-to-face discussions once again, as well as seeing the products live".

Gerlinde Devaud of IGZ: "We were very pleasantly surprised. Over the first two days, we acquired massively more leads than in 2019. And the quality of the leads was also very good".

All information about ILMAC: www.ilmac.ch

The new digital ILMAC platform also provides the industry with a meeting point after the trade fair has ended, where people can engage in discussions, acquire information and publish events and product innovations. The platform, which was presented at ILMAC, attracted a great deal of interest and has some 6000 members. From now on, ILMAC exhibitors will not only reach professional visitors at the live event but on all 365 days of the year too.