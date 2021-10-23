Log in
    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/22 11:31:54 am
12.9 CHF   -0.77%
04:14aMCH : ILMAC 2021 successfully staged
PU
10/21MCH : Switzerland's MCH Hit by Malware Cyberattack
MT
10/21MCH : | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Cyber attack
AQ
MCH : ILMAC 2021 successfully staged

10/23/2021 | 04:14am EDT
ILMAC 2021 successfully staged

The organisers of ILMAC 2021 can look back on a successful trade fair - this was, after all, the only industry meeting point to be held in the German-speaking world this year. From 19 to 21 October 2021, some 7000 visitors and exhibitors met up in Basel.

MCH GroupOct 23, 2021 · 2 min read

At ILMAC 2021, some 250 exhibitors presented their innovations and developments from the fields of laboratory and process technology. The varied programme included symposia with lectures, award presentations, discussion forums and round-tables, thus offering something of interest to everyone. As a highlight this year, the Pharma Logistics Days were held for the second time in succession on 20 and 21 October in cooperation with a cross-industry committee from the logistics and packaging sectors. On all three days, the Maintenance Excellence Arena additionally offered a compact overview of applications, solutions and products for efficient maintenance work.

The trade fair ambiance is back again

The exhibitors' feedback was very positive. For Thermo Fisher, ILMAC 2021 was the largest trade fair in Europe and, in the words of Marcus Klee, "it's clear that visitors wish to return to normality and engage in face-to-face discussions once again, as well as seeing the products live".

Gerlinde Devaud of IGZ: "We were very pleasantly surprised. Over the first two days, we acquired massively more leads than in 2019. And the quality of the leads was also very good".

All information about ILMAC:

www.ilmac.ch
Successful launch of the digital community platform

The new digital ILMAC platform also provides the industry with a meeting point after the trade fair has ended, where people can engage in discussions, acquire information and publish events and product innovations. The platform, which was presented at ILMAC, attracted a great deal of interest and has some 6000 members. From now on, ILMAC exhibitors will not only reach professional visitors at the live event but on all 365 days of the year too.

MCH GroupCorporate Communications

Disclaimer

MCH Group AG published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 170 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 -28,5 M -31,1 M -31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 164 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 192 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 32,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,90 CHF
Average target price 12,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beat Zwahlen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hüsler Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Zappia Chairman
Andreas Oliver Eggimann Chief Digital Innovation Officer
Christoph Brutschin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCH GROUP AG7.50%209
CARDLYTICS, INC.-40.34%2 814
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED45.19%1 899
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-44.10%241
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.-5.65%154
HIGHCO16.91%134