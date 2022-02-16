Log in
MCH : Lifting of COVID measures

02/16/2022
Lifting of COVID measures

After about two years, it is finally over - the time of measures in the fight against the pandemic. There are no longer any restrictions for the exhibition and event industry either.

MCH GroupFeb 16, 2022 · 2 min read

At its meeting on 16 February, the Federal Council took the decision to lift the majority of measures in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Masks and COVID certificates will no longer be required to enter events, public settings, restaurants and shops. There is no longer a permit requirement for large-scale events. The home office recommendation and the requirement to wear a mask at the workplace have also been lifted.

There will never be a "pre-Corona era" again. But the MCH Group has been preparing intensively for the post-pandemic period over the past two years. It has a convincing strategic framework and a clear implementation plan. In doing so, it is not only relying on increased innovative strength, but can also count on the fact that customers are eagerly awaiting encounters and experiences and at the same time want to exploit digital potential to a greater extent.

In fact, the MCH Group can offer large event spaces with state-of-the-art technology in Basel and Zurich. At the Congress Center Basel, it provides the necessary equipment and technical support for hybrid or virtual events. It develops complementary or alternative formats in its own event portfolio. Examples include the Art Basel Live program, the Swissbau Innovation Lab or the Powertage Digital. And it can offer holistic experience marketing solutions - from strategy to creation to implementation, for real and digital formats, worldwide.

Efficient and effective platforms for customer success

"We are working hard to prepare for our 2022 events," says CEO Beat Zwahlen. "We will do everything we can to provide our customers with efficient and effective platforms and thus contribute to their success."

The current exhibition program for 2022 includes over 30 own and guest exhibitions. In Basel, among others, Swissbau Compact, Art Basel and Holz; in Zurich IFAS, Powertage, Digital Festival and Berufsmesse Zürich; at other locations, among others, Art Basel in Hong Kong and Miami Beach.

MCH GroupCorporate Communications

Disclaimer

MCH Group AG published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 19:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
