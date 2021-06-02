Log in
MCH : Digital Festival, HackZurich and HackZurich Talents becoming part of the MCH Group

06/02/2021 | 12:55am EDT
Digital Festival, HackZurich and HackZurich Talents becoming part of the MCH Group
Christian JeckerJun 2, 2021 · 3 min read

On 1 June 2021, the MCH Group is wholly acquiring Digital Festival AG in Zurich with its platforms Digital Festival, HackZurich and HackZurich Talents. The operational team around managing director and co-founder Jonathan Isenring is being integrated in the MCH Group and will continue to be responsible for the platforms and their further development, thus ensuring continuity.

With the platforms of Digital Festival AG, the MCH Group is acquiring a leading Swiss event in the field of innovation, technology and digitalisation, as well as Europe's most important hackathon and a unique platform for the career of young talents. This constitutes a valuable enhancement of the MCH Group's Swiss Events portfolio, and the group will benefit from the new team's expertise and network in a number of different areas.

Despite the difficult circumstances, it proved possible to further boost the importance and profile of the Digital Festival and HackZurich in 2020. After the world's first hybrid hackathon was launched with HackZurich last year, the Digital Festival is also being staged in a hybrid format for the first time this year. This will extend the festival's reach and further increase the benefit for the community.

Expanding the portfolio with new formats on hybrid and digital platforms.

'The three events constitute an excellent fit for our strategy of expanding our portfolio with new formats on hybrid and digital platforms', says Beat Zwahlen, CEO of the MCH Group. 'Jonathan Isenring's team, with its specific know-how, will also make a key contribution to the ongoing development of innovative event formats and future-orientated topics.'

Jonathan Isenring

'The integration into the MCH Group enables a next phase of further development, internationalization and growth.'

Jonathan Isenring, managing director and co-founder of Digital Festival AG

Jonathan Isenring, managing director and co-founder of Digital Festival AG, stresses: 'Following the successful establishment of our platforms, their integration in the MCH Group will permit the next phase of further development, internationalisation and growth. We are convinced that this step will enable us to keep the success story of our platforms going and create even more added value for our partners and the community.'

Photos: Alan Sahin

The Digital Festival is the leading Swiss platform for discussions on the topics of technology, innovation and digitalisation. Over a period of three days, more than 2000 decision-makers and technology experts come together for keynotes, labs and sessions. The 6th Digital Festival is being held from 23 to 26 September in the Schiffbau in Zurich.

HackZurich is one of the world's most well-known and biggest hackathons (programming and innovation competitions). Selected from among several thousand applicants, the world's 1000 best young technology specialists come together and, over a period of 40 hours, develop innovative, technical prototypes. The 8th HackZurich is being held from 24 to 26 September in the Technopark Zurich.

HackZurich works with the world's best technology talents and has knowledge of unique job offers at more than 500 partner companies. HackZurich Talents brings together selected partner companies and talents in online sessions, with a subsequent in-depth discussion.

Information

MCH Group
Managing Director Swiss Events
Roman Imgrüth
+41 58 206 32 03
Roman.Imgrueth@mch-group.com

Digital Festival
Managing Director
Jonathan Isenring
+41 79 724 28 11
jonathan@digitalfestival.ch

Christian JeckerCorporate Communications

Disclaimer

MCH Group AG published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 04:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
