MCH : publishes Sustainability Report 2022

MCH Group aims to create added value by integrating ESG (Environment, Society, Governance) aspects into its value creation. The sustainability strategy is in line with the strategy of sustainable growth and expansion. MCH Group's objective is to increase the value of the global Group in the long term for the benefit of all stakeholders, the shareholders, customers, partners and suppliers, the employees, the industry networks, and the locations of Basel and Zurich

An important component of the MCH Group's annual reporting is transparency on the relevant sustainability topics and its sustainability performance. In order to develop a deeper understanding of the importance of sustainability for the company, MCH Group conducted a survey of more than 200 external and internal stakeholders (customers, partners, employees, shareholders, experts) in 2022 and identified the main topics.

"Sustainability is a key concern for us and it means responsibility. Knowing that our business has an impact on the environment and society, we have taken measures to do better in terms of environmental footprint and social responsibility. Thinking and acting sustainably are not new in the 100-year history of our company, they have shaped our business and will also determine our path into the future," says Florian Faber, Group CEO.

And Sarah Borrey, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, adds: "With the sustainability report, we want to show the importance of the topic for us and what our corporate priorities and initiatives are. We want to meet the climate targets (Paris 2050) as well as the continuously adapted legislation. In accordance with SBTi (Science-Based Targets Initiative), we have committed ourselves to defining the reduction path at the global level in line with the Paris Agreement and to setting emission reduction targets."

The Sustainability Report 2022 has been drawn up in accordance with the latest standard of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and is published as a separate report. With this step, the MCH Group is complying with the latest non-financial reporting, transparency, and due diligence obligations. The legal obligation under Code of Obligations 964a ff. gives greater weight to reporting on non-financial matters. Companies "in the public interest" as defined in Art. 2 lit. c RAG, which also pertains to MCH Group, are subject to this obligation. These provisions will apply for the first time in 2024 for the 2023 financial year.

