Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. MCH Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  07:13:40 2023-06-01 am EDT
4.670 CHF   +1.52%
07:43aMch : publishes Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03/29MCH Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Annual Report 2022 : Significantly improved figures on previous year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCH : publishes Sustainability Report 2022

06/01/2023 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MCH Group publishes Sustainability Report 2022

MCH Group aims to create added value by integrating ESG (Environment, Society, Governance) aspects into its value creation. The sustainability strategy is in line with the strategy of sustainable growth and expansion. MCH Group's objective is to increase the value of the global Group in the long term for the benefit of all stakeholders, the shareholders, customers, partners and suppliers, the employees, the industry networks, and the locations of Basel and Zurich

Emanuel KuhnJun 1, 2023 · 2 min read

An important component of the MCH Group's annual reporting is transparency on the relevant sustainability topics and its sustainability performance. In order to develop a deeper understanding of the importance of sustainability for the company, MCH Group conducted a survey of more than 200 external and internal stakeholders (customers, partners, employees, shareholders, experts) in 2022 and identified the main topics.

"Sustainability is a key concern for us and it means responsibility. Knowing that our business has an impact on the environment and society, we have taken measures to do better in terms of environmental footprint and social responsibility. Thinking and acting sustainably are not new in the 100-year history of our company, they have shaped our business and will also determine our path into the future," says Florian Faber, Group CEO.

Thinking and acting sustainably are not new in the 100-year history of our company (…) and will also determine our path into the future,"

Florian Faber, Group CEO

And Sarah Borrey, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, adds: "With the sustainability report, we want to show the importance of the topic for us and what our corporate priorities and initiatives are. We want to meet the climate targets (Paris 2050) as well as the continuously adapted legislation. In accordance with SBTi (Science-Based Targets Initiative), we have committed ourselves to defining the reduction path at the global level in line with the Paris Agreement and to setting emission reduction targets."

We want to meet the climate targets (Paris 2050) as well as the continuously adapted legislation.

Sarah Borrey, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

The Sustainability Report 2022 has been drawn up in accordance with the latest standard of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and is published as a separate report. With this step, the MCH Group is complying with the latest non-financial reporting, transparency, and due diligence obligations. The legal obligation under Code of Obligations 964a ff. gives greater weight to reporting on non-financial matters. Companies "in the public interest" as defined in Art. 2 lit. c RAG, which also pertains to MCH Group, are subject to this obligation. These provisions will apply for the first time in 2024 for the 2023 financial year.

Stand by MC2 for SK Telecom at CES 2022
Emanuel KuhnHead of Corporate Communications

Attachments

Disclaimer

MCH Group AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 11:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MCH GROUP AG
07:43aMch : publishes Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03/29MCH Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Annual Report 2022 : Significantly improved figures on previous year
PU
03/29Mch : 2022 Financial Report
PU
03/29Mch Group : Significantly improved figures on previous year
PU
03/29MCH's Loss Shrinks in FY22
MT
03/29MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Year-end Closing 2022
GL
03/20For A Sustainable Future : Sustainability Days
PU
03/15Board Of Directors : Raphael Wyniger to succeed Christoph Brutschin
PU
03/15MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCH GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 445 M 487 M 487 M
Net income 2023 -1,98 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2023 18,7 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -76,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 142 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,60 CHF
Average target price 7,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florian Faber Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hüsler Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Zappia Chairman
Christoph Brutschin Director
Balz Hösly Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCH GROUP AG0.00%155
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-12.70%1 523
CARDLYTICS, INC.-3.98%188
HIGHCO0.42%103
EBIQUITY PLC-3.03%81
CL HOLDINGS INC.13.03%67
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer