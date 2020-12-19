Log in
Press Release : Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase

12/19/2020 | 04:00am EST
   Not for dispatch, publication or distribution in the USA, the United 
Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the member states of the 
European Economic Area ("EEA"). 
 
   MCH Group Ltd.: Completion of the subscription rights issue for the 
second tranche of the capital increases 
 
   The Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. on 27 November 2020 
approved, among other things, the implementation of capital increases 
for an amount of up to CHF 104.5 million in two tranches. 
 
   In the first tranche, with the subscription rights issue that ran from 
30 November to 4 December 2020, the company's share capital was 
increased by CHF 30,000,000 through the issue of 2,000,000 new 
registered shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 10.00, at an issue 
price of CHF 15.00 each. 
 
   In the second tranche, the company's share capital is being increased 
from CHF 80,065,750 to date to CHF 148,693,510 through the issue of 
6,862,776 new registered shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 
and an issue price of CHF 10.00. In future, the share capital will thus 
be made up of 14,869,351 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 
10 each. The subscription period for this second tranche of the approved 
capital increases ran from 10 December to 12:00 noon (CET) on 18 
December 2020. 
 
   In this second tranche, one subscription right was allocated for each 
MCH share held after the close of trading on 9 December 2020. Seven MCH 
shares entitled the holder to acquire six new MCH shares at a 
subscription price of CHF 10.00 per MCH share. MCH Group Ltd. is today 
announcing that, by the end of the subscription period at 12:00 noon 
(CET) on 18 December 2020, a total of around 30 % subscription-right 
holders had exercised their subscription rights. On the part of the 
public-sector entities with a stake in MCH Group Ltd., the Canton of 
Basel-Stadt exercised only so many subscription rights that the 
public-sector will hold more than 331/3% of the shares in future. All 
non-exercised subscription rights were allocated to Lupa Systems LLC. 
 
   With the completion of the second tranche of the capital increases and 
the issue of the new registered shares to be created, the new 
shareholder structure of MCH Group Ltd. will be as follows: the 
public-sector entities will have an overall stake of 33.34% and Lupa 
Systems LLC a stake of 32.32 %. The remaining shareholders will hold 
34.34 % of the shares. 
 
 
 
   News online 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=IPAlRbBmS7WmFhFGTJJyv_9qJjuR9M7fcRjhKRd6RvMBM_TCYvDnKOmJIXwzhJ9EMm2uDu0thEWQuXXHR6zXqeEHmFZ8ZU58RYbH7SDle_4= 
 
 
   Media contact: 
 
   MCH Group AG 
 
   Corporate Communications 
 
   Christian Jecker 
 
   +41 58 206 22 52 
 
   christian.jecker@mch-group.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UpbXIzHa7dodVAKgcBYVCmykKe6BF4XpUo-qYGvcBflKW_MN6r7SkpTRNi5wTahmp8J9wvmdAczLo0YKSQ_RkXNph-jjDxtTCPh5YD5osW7pIxxNZI_h8agVU_Oxo3Oc 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jk59mRwMdZRH4GwEUVLHEZlygWclwRZQV0ywboA_ChXzZlF2brJXcG4Dp28d6tdreGD3zLGlFneHkqgOI1QhSg== 
 
 
   www.mch-group.com 
 
 
 
   Wichtiger Hinweis | Important Note 
 
   Dieses Dokument dient der Information der Aktionärinnen und 
Aktionäre der MCH Group AG im Hinblick auf das Bezugsrechtsangebot, 
das die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG am 27. 
November 2020 genehmigt hat. Dieses Dokument stellt weder ein Angebot 
noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Investition in Effekten der MCH 
Group AG oder einer ihrer Konzerngesellschaften dar. Dieses Dokument ist 
weder ein Prospekt im Sinne des Bundesgesetzes über 
Finanzdienstleistungen (<<FIDLEG>>) noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne 
des Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange AG oder ein Prospekt 
gemäss irgendeiner anderen Gesetzgebung oder Regelung. Exemplare 
dieses Dokuments dürfen weder in Länder versandt noch in 
Ländern verteilt bzw. aus solchen versandt werden, in welchen dies 
gesetzlich unzulässig oder untersagt ist. Eine Entscheidung 
über eine Teilnahme an der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten 
der MCH Group AG, die von der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung der 
MCH Group AG am 27. November 2020 genehmigt worden ist, ist 
ausschliesslich auf der Grundlage des entsprechenden Prospekts bzw. 
Nachtrags zum Prospekt, die zu diesem Zweck von der MCH Group AG 
veröffentlicht wurden, und nicht anhand dieses Dokuments zu 
treffen. Exemplare des Prospekts sind seit 30. November 2020 und 
Exemplare des Nachtrags zum Prospekts sind seit 10. Dezember 2020 gratis 
verfügbar. 
 
   This document and the information contained herein is not for 
publication or distribution into the United States of America and should 
not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to 
U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended 
(the <<Securities Act>>)) or publications with a general circulation in 
the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or 
invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United 
States of America. The securities mentioned herein have not been and 
will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended 
(<<Securities Act>>), or the securities laws of any state or other 
jurisdiction of the United States of America, and may not be offered or 
sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an 
applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the 
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or 
local securities laws. This document does not contain or constitute an 
offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, 
securities to any person or in the United States of America or in any 
other jurisdiction. 
 
   The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European 
Economic Area (<<EEA>>) and the United Kingdom, is only addressed to and 
directed to "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) the 
Prospectus Regulation (<<Qualified Investors>>). For these purposes, the 
expression <<Prospectus Regulation>> means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 
the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the 
prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or 
admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 
2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant delegated regulations. If located 
in a relevant state, each person who initially acquires any securities, 
and to the extent applicable any funds on behalf of which such person 
acquires such securities that are located in a relevant state, or to 
whom any offer of securities may be made will be deemed to have 
represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor as 
defined above. The offer of the Shares will be made pursuant to 
exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to 
produce a prospectus in connection with offers of securities. 
 
   MiFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors 
and ECPs target market -- Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer s 
product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the 
Shares has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the 
Shares is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as 
defined in Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the 
Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments (as amended, 
<<MiFID II>>) and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Shares to 
eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate, 
subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations 
under MiFID II, as applicable. The target market and distribution 
channel(s) may vary in relation to sales outside the EEA in light of 
local regulatory regimes in force in the relevant jurisdiction. Any 
person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Shares (a 
<<distributor>>) should take into consideration the manufacturer s 
target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is 
responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect 
of the Shares (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer s target 
market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. 
 
   For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being 
distributed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who are (i) 
outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling 
within Article 19(5) (<<Investment professionals>>) of the Financial 
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the 
<<Order>>) or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall 
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (<<High net worth companies, 
unincorporated associations etc.>>) of the Order; or (iv) any other 
person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) 
to (iv) together being referred to as <<relevant persons>>). The Shares 
are expected to only be available to, and any invitation, offer or 
agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Shares will 
be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a 
relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of 
its contents.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2020 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

