The transaction of acquiring a controlling stake in Profitroom, the largest regional supplier of online reservation system solutions for hotels, by the MCI fund has been finalized.

The agreement signed in mid-April concerned the purchase of 65 percent. shares of the company at its valuation of PLN 290 million. Profitroom, which offers software in the SaaS model, has been intensively increasing global sales for several years. The company employs approximately 300 people, operates in nearly 50 countries and serves over 3,000 hotels around the world. "Closing the transaction completes a certain stage in the company's development, now MCI will be able to fully support the management board in building Profitroom's position as a global leader in the 'hotel online booking engine' industry. We see huge prospects for the further development of this company in Poland and on foreign markets." - says Filip Berkowski, investment partner at MCI.

Founded in 2008, Profitroom offers a comprehensive solution enabling effective and automated reservation management, sales channel management, customer relations and payment processing. This allows hotels to build a sales channel independent of large booking platforms.

MCI has many years of experience in supporting B2B companies - offering their own software - in foreign expansion. The fund's portfolio includes such SaaS (software as a service) market leaders as IAI (e-commerce platform), Focus Telecom (a leading CPaaS company - communications platform as a service) and Webcon (low-code business process automation).

MCI was advised on the transaction by DJM, Deloitte, Bain & Company and Vienna Capital Partners.