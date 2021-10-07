Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    MCI   PLMCIMG00012

MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.

(MCI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S A : combines the digital economy with sustainable development

10/07/2021 | 06:37am EDT
MCI Capital combines the digital economy with sustainable development. The principles of sustainable development, based on the new ESG policy, are introduced into MCI Capital investment strategy - informs ISB News agency.

We can read further: "All investment decisions will be analyzed and assessed in terms of how the fund's investment activity affects the natural environment or social issues. The fund wants to promote activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the efficiency of energy and natural resources consumption and the sustainable development economy (circular economy)".

The ESG strategy adopted by MCI was developed taking into account the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the standards developed by the International Finance Corporation on environmental and social issues. Recent recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures were also taken into account, and discussions were held with experts in measuring, planning and meeting ESG objectives.

"Our extensive experience in digital investments shows us how much digitization supports building a sustainable enterprise. We can see that you can be good and maximize your return at the same time. We hope that soon all funds in our region will operate on the basis of ESG rules - says Maciej Kowalski, senior partner at MCI.

The involvement of companies in ESG is becoming increasingly important in the global financial market. There are ESG rankings and indexes, including Bloomberg GEI, FTSE Russell ESG and MSCI ESG. ESG assets may hit $53 trillion by 2025, a third of global AUM, according to Bloomberg LP. https://www.isbtech.pl/2021/10/mci-capital-laczy-gospodarke-cyfrowa-ze-zrownowazonym-rozwojem/

Disclaimer

MCI Capital SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 167 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net income 2020 127 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2020 142 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 1 136 M 288 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.
Duration : Period :
MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Janusz Czechowicz Chairman-Management Board
Ewa Ogryczak Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Dubinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Warzocha Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.43.77%288
BLACKROCK, INC.16.25%127 472
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.29.84%84 944
UBS GROUP AG18.89%55 484
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)28.23%47 077
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.85%43 976