MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S A : combines the digital economy with sustainable development

MCI Capital combines the digital economy with sustainable development. The principles of sustainable development, based on the new ESG policy, are introduced into MCI Capital investment strategy - informs ISB News agency.

We can read further: "All investment decisions will be analyzed and assessed in terms of how the fund's investment activity affects the natural environment or social issues. The fund wants to promote activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the efficiency of energy and natural resources consumption and the sustainable development economy (circular economy)".

The ESG strategy adopted by MCI was developed taking into account the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the standards developed by the International Finance Corporation on environmental and social issues. Recent recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures were also taken into account, and discussions were held with experts in measuring, planning and meeting ESG objectives.

"Our extensive experience in digital investments shows us how much digitization supports building a sustainable enterprise. We can see that you can be good and maximize your return at the same time. We hope that soon all funds in our region will operate on the basis of ESG rules - says Maciej Kowalski, senior partner at MCI.

The involvement of companies in ESG is becoming increasingly important in the global financial market. There are ESG rankings and indexes, including Bloomberg GEI, FTSE Russell ESG and MSCI ESG. ESG assets may hit $53 trillion by 2025, a third of global AUM, according to Bloomberg LP. https://www.isbtech.pl/2021/10/mci-capital-laczy-gospodarke-cyfrowa-ze-zrownowazonym-rozwojem/