Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCI   PLMCIMG00012

MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.

(MCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S A : placed bonds for a total of over PLN 95 million

02/18/2022 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- In total, as part of the public bond issue program, we managed to place securities with a value in excess of PLN 95 million on the market. In the first tranche, conducted in November last year and treated by us as a pilot, it was over PLN 15 million. The second tranche, implemented for over two weeks in February, was much larger and was successful, because we collected over PLN 80 million in it - says Ewa Ogryczak, vice president of MCI Capital.

Read more here: https://ceo.com.pl/mci-capital-uplasowalo-obligacje-lacznie-za-ponad-95-mln-zl-46714

Disclaimer

MCI Capital SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.
04:31aMCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : placed bonds for a total of over PLN 95 million
PU
02/11MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : Former head of PKO BP joins MCI Capital
PU
02/04MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : .EuroVentures will acquire 55% of eSky shares
PU
01/21MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : Tomasz Czechowicz and Maciej Kowalski about digital..
PU
2021MCI Capital Alternatywna Sp?lka Inwestycyjna S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Thir..
CI
2021MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : Phoenixes, dragons and wolves. Meet 100 champions w..
PU
2021MCI's corpotaxis will ride to NASDAQ – highlights in a front page title Puls Bizn..
PU
2021There has not been such a transaction in Poland yet. Details are revealed by the head o..
PU
2021MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : ASI – Noble Securities' analytical report und..
PU
2021MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWE : combines the digital economy with sustainable devel..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 167 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net income 2020 127 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2020 142 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 995 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.
Duration : Period :
MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomasz Janusz Czechowicz Chairman-Management Board
Ewa Ogryczak Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Dubinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Warzocha Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.-7.08%250
BLACKROCK, INC.-16.72%115 659
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.40%86 022
UBS GROUP AG14.13%69 234
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION-1.26%46 118
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.17%39 138