MCI Capital Alternatywna Spólka Inwestycyjna S A : placed bonds for a total of over PLN 95 million

- In total, as part of the public bond issue program, we managed to place securities with a value in excess of PLN 95 million on the market. In the first tranche, conducted in November last year and treated by us as a pilot, it was over PLN 15 million. The second tranche, implemented for over two weeks in February, was much larger and was successful, because we collected over PLN 80 million in it - says Ewa Ogryczak, vice president of MCI Capital.
Read more here: https://ceo.com.pl/mci-capital-uplasowalo-obligacje-lacznie-za-ponad-95-mln-zl-46714
Disclaimer
MCI Capital SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:03 UTC.