    DRDR   CA58118M1086

MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DRDR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:07 2022-08-08 pm EDT
1.450 CAD    0.00%
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
MCI, MDClone Join Forces for Global Clinical Intelligence Offering
MT
MCI Onehealth Partners with MDClone to Accelerate Research through Global Clinical Intelligence Offering
GL
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

08/08/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today announced that its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 will be released on Monday August 15, 2022 after the close of market.

MCI will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:30 pm (ET) to discuss the financial results and progress towards its key strategic initiatives. The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that the process for listening to and participating in MCI’s quarterly conference call has changed. MCI encourages attendees to join by webcast.

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, the event can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5imoge25.

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2798a2c8c2784d27be139370e7324d96.

About MCI
MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 550 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For media enquiries please contact:
Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158

Forward Looking Statements 

This press release may contain forward‐looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect MCI’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the timing of the release of MCI’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the timing of its earnings call to discuss those results. The words “will”, “expanding”, “growing” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including the time required to prepare and file MCI’s financial results, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI’s control, including execution risk, market risk, industry risk, the impact of general economic conditions and competition from other industry participants and stock market volatility, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, MCI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Please review the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus of MCI dated December 29, 2020 and its Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, each filed under the MCI’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for a more fulsome discussion of risk factors affecting the MCI.


