MCI Onehealth Subsidiary Khure Health and Microquest Inc. Announce Partnership to Use Khure's AI-enabled Clinical Intelligence Platform with Healthquest EMR

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khure Health, a subsidiary of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, and Microquest Inc. today announced that they will partner to integrate Khure Health’s artificial intelligence (“AI”) dashboard solution with Microquest’s electronic medical record (“EMR”) software, Healthquest. This integration brings the power of Khure Health’s AI platform to support identification of patients living with rare diseases to the growing number of physicians using Healthquest.



A fast-growing, Toronto-based health technology company, Khure Health harnesses the power of AI to leverage the vast amounts of information within a physician's electronic medical record. Khure Health's platform rapidly identifies patients potentially at risk of certain rare and specialty diseases. The Khure Health platform can accelerate the time to diagnosis for certain rare disease patients, from an average of approximately five years down to just weeks. Earlier diagnosis can lead to a better prognosis, longer life expectancy and reduced suffering of patients and their families.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Microquest to provide our advanced AI clinical platform to the thousands of Alberta physicians using the Healthquest EMR,” said Don Watts, President of Khure Health. “This partnership brings even more immediate opportunities for Canadian patients to access care options.”

With over 7,000 known rare diseases worldwide, it is very difficult for physicians to have a sufficient depth of knowledge of each disease or find the time to spend hours on research. The Khure Health platform offers physicians clinical decision support to more accurately identify potential rare disease patients and understand their care pathways.

“The physicians using our Healthquest EMR will benefit tremendously from our new integration with Khure Health’s platform,” said Brandon Blanck, Vice President and COO of Microquest. “The Khure Health integration will save valuable time for physicians by eliminating potentially hours of unnecessary research and diagnosis and ensuring patients get proper care as soon as possible.”

About MCI:

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves nearly one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect MCI’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to: the partnership between Khure Health and Microquest Inc., the scope and timing of integrating Khure Health’s platform with Healthquest EMR, and the potential benefits of the partnership to physicians, patients and other parties. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “potentially”, “opportunities” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include difficulties or delays integrating the Khure Health platform with Healthquest EMR, technologies and services not functioning as expected, third parties not using technologies and services as expected, economic conditions making technologies and services less attractive than anticipated, competitors in the industry, the possibility of a breakdown in the relationship between Khure Health and Microquest Inc. and other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in MCI’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available under MCI’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, MCI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.