Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRDR   CA58118M1086

MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DRDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCI Onehealth Subsidiary Khure Health and Microquest Inc. Announce Partnership to Use Khure's AI-enabled Clinical Intelligence Platform with Healthquest EMR

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khure Health, a subsidiary of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, and Microquest Inc. today announced that they will partner to integrate Khure Health’s artificial intelligence (“AI”) dashboard solution with Microquest’s electronic medical record (“EMR”) software, Healthquest. This integration brings the power of Khure Health’s AI platform to support identification of patients living with rare diseases to the growing number of physicians using Healthquest.

A fast-growing, Toronto-based health technology company, Khure Health harnesses the power of AI to leverage the vast amounts of information within a physician's electronic medical record. Khure Health's platform rapidly identifies patients potentially at risk of certain rare and specialty diseases. The Khure Health platform can accelerate the time to diagnosis for certain rare disease patients, from an average of approximately five years down to just weeks. Earlier diagnosis can lead to a better prognosis, longer life expectancy and reduced suffering of patients and their families.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Microquest to provide our advanced AI clinical platform to the thousands of Alberta physicians using the Healthquest EMR,” said Don Watts, President of Khure Health. “This partnership brings even more immediate opportunities for Canadian patients to access care options.”

With over 7,000 known rare diseases worldwide, it is very difficult for physicians to have a sufficient depth of knowledge of each disease or find the time to spend hours on research. The Khure Health platform offers physicians clinical decision support to more accurately identify potential rare disease patients and understand their care pathways.

“The physicians using our Healthquest EMR will benefit tremendously from our new integration with Khure Health’s platform,” said Brandon Blanck, Vice President and COO of Microquest. “The Khure Health integration will save valuable time for physicians by eliminating potentially hours of unnecessary research and diagnosis and ensuring patients get proper care as soon as possible.”

About MCI:

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves nearly one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For MCI IR enquiries please contact:
Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For MCI media enquiries please contact:
Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect MCI’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to: the partnership between Khure Health and Microquest Inc., the scope and timing of integrating Khure Health’s platform with Healthquest EMR, and the potential benefits of the partnership to physicians, patients and other parties. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “potentially”, “opportunities” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include difficulties or delays integrating the Khure Health platform with Healthquest EMR, technologies and services not functioning as expected, third parties not using technologies and services as expected, economic conditions making technologies and services less attractive than anticipated, competitors in the industry, the possibility of a breakdown in the relationship between Khure Health and Microquest Inc. and other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in MCI’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available under MCI’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, MCI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:43pMCI Onehealth Subsidiary Khure Health and Microquest Inc. Announce Partnership to Use K..
GL
04:43pMCI Onehealth Subsidiary Khure Health and Microquest Inc. Announce Partnership to Use K..
GL
11/29MCI Onehealth to Present at Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference 2021
GL
11/15MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
11/15MCI Onehealth Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
11/15MCI Onehealth Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
11/08MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
GL
10/29MCI Onehealth to Present at Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Conference
AQ
10/28MCI Onehealth to Present at Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Conference
GL
10/06MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Biome Summit
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48,5 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net income 2021 -15,6 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net cash 2021 6,22 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,7 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 16,2%
Chart MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,65 CAD
Average target price 4,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Dobranowski Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Madeline Walker President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott Nirenberski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Christodoulou Co-Executive Chairman
Sven F. Grail Co-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%64
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-25.31%36 760
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.48%21 919
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.09%13 643
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED11.79%11 351
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED9.13%10 794