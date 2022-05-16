Transcript : MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Israeli innovation
Wind energy
Semiconductors
Place your bets
Moat
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Israeli innovation
Wind energy
Semiconductors
Place your bets
Moat
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
News
Summary
DRDR
CA58118M1086
MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
(DRDR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
05/13 12:01:26 pm EDT
1.100
CAD
0.00%
05/09
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
05/09
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
03/31
MCI Onehealth to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
05/16/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05/09
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
05/09
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
03/31
MCI Onehealth to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
03/31
TRANSCRIPT
: MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2022
CI
03/31
MCI Onehealth Reports Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
GL
03/31
MCI Onehealth Reports Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
GL
03/31
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal 2022
CI
03/31
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended D..
CI
03/31
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/24
MCI Onehealth Announces Date of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
GL
More news
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2022
62,1 M
48,1 M
48,1 M
Net income 2022
-10,2 M
-7,90 M
-7,90 M
Net cash 2022
2,48 M
1,92 M
1,92 M
P/E ratio 2022
-5,12x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
55,1 M
42,7 M
42,7 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,85x
EV / Sales 2023
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
17,0%
More Financials
Chart MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,10 CAD
Average target price
3,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target
173%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Dobranowski
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott Nirenberski
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Christodoulou
Co-Executive Chairman
Sven F. Grail
Co-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Foster
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
-12.00%
43
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.
-18.28%
28 233
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
-3.70%
19 818
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
-12.26%
12 919
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
17.39%
12 344
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
7.92%
12 161
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave