    DRDR   CA58118M1086

MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DRDR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 12:01:26 pm EDT
1.100 CAD    0.00%
05/09MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
05/09MCI Onehealth Announces Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
03/31MCI Onehealth to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
Transcript : MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022

05/16/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 62,1 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net income 2022 -10,2 M -7,90 M -7,90 M
Net cash 2022 2,48 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,1 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 17,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,10 CAD
Average target price 3,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 173%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Dobranowski Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott Nirenberski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Christodoulou Co-Executive Chairman
Sven F. Grail Co-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Foster Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.00%43
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.28%28 233
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.70%19 818
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.26%12 919
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.39%12 344
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.92%12 161