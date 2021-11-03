Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McKesson Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCK   US58155Q1031

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EXKIVITY (mobocertinib), First and Only FDA Approved Oral Treatment for EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Available at Biologics by McKesson

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARY, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021-Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, was selected by Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company as a specialty pharmacy provider for EXKIVITYTM (mobocertinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

EXKIVITY, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 15, 2021, is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations. This therapy was previously granted both Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, which is granted to drugs that are expected to have a large impact on a disease's treatment.

"Approximately 1-2% of NSCLC patients have EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC," said Ela Lourido, vice president of Biopharma Services at Biologics. "Prior to EXKIVITY, these patients had limited treatment options. We're pleased to continue to work with Takeda to bring another important therapy to patients in need."

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses, and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and organizations that help patients. This deeply skilled care team works together to develop individualized care plans that address each patient's unique clinical, financial and emotional needs and streamlines communication back to the treating provider, enabling high-quality care and differentiated outcomes. In addition, the Biologics team works closely with payers to ensure patients can access the specialty medications they need.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to Biologics via phone (800.850.4306), fax (800.823.4506) or eScribe. For electronic prescribing systems, physicians may search for Biologics within their EMR system.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other rare and complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

PR Contact

Claire Crye
Public Relations
281-825-9927
Claire.Crye@McKesson.com

Disclaimer

McKesson Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MCKESSON CORPORATION
09:15aEXKIVITY (mobocertinib), First and Only FDA Approved Oral Treatment for EGFR Exon20 Ins..
PU
09:15aDeutsche Bank Lifts McKesson's Price Target to $279 From $261; Buy Rating Kept
MT
07:14aMizuho Securities Adjusts McKesson's Price Target to $229 From $210, Reiterates Neutral..
MT
11/02Barclays Adjusts McKesson's Price Target to $270 From $255, Reiterates Overweight Ratin..
MT
11/02MCKESSON CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/01California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation
RE
11/01MCKESSON : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01McKesson Fiscal Q2 Gains Beat Street Views; Lifts FY22 EPS Outlook -- Shares Up Nearly ..
MT
11/01McKESSON REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/01MCKESSON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCKESSON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 B - -
Net income 2022 2 337 M - -
Net Debt 2022 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 31 836 M 31 836 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 218,93 $
Average target price 248,62 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Britt J. Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward A. Mueller Independent Chairman
Nancy Flores Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
Donald R. Knauss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION25.88%31 836
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.19.73%40 961
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-52.43%29 211
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-9.22%13 873
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.60%7 737
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-3.71%7 281