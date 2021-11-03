EXKIVITY (mobocertinib), First and Only FDA Approved Oral Treatment for EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Available at Biologics by McKesson

CARY, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021-Biologics by McKesson, an independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, was selected by Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company as a specialty pharmacy provider for EXKIVITYTM (mobocertinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

EXKIVITY, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 15, 2021, is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations. This therapy was previously granted both Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, which is granted to drugs that are expected to have a large impact on a disease's treatment.

"Approximately 1-2% of NSCLC patients have EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC," said Ela Lourido, vice president of Biopharma Services at Biologics. "Prior to EXKIVITY, these patients had limited treatment options. We're pleased to continue to work with Takeda to bring another important therapy to patients in need."

Biologics specialty pharmacy is committed to and recognized for its level of customer service as well as its innovative, high-touch and multidisciplinary patient-centric approach. Each team includes pharmacists with in-depth knowledge of therapies, experienced nurses, and financial counselors who are familiar with various financial assistance programs and organizations that help patients. This deeply skilled care team works together to develop individualized care plans that address each patient's unique clinical, financial and emotional needs and streamlines communication back to the treating provider, enabling high-quality care and differentiated outcomes. In addition, the Biologics team works closely with payers to ensure patients can access the specialty medications they need.

Physicians may submit prescriptions to Biologics via phone (800.850.4306), fax (800.823.4506) or eScribe. For electronic prescribing systems, physicians may search for Biologics within their EMR system.

About Biologics by McKesson

Biologics by McKesson is an independent specialty pharmacy with more than 25 years of experience connecting patients to life-changing medications in oncology and other rare and complex therapeutic areas. Built on the foundation of deep clinical expertise and a high-touch approach to patient care, Biologics delivers seamless access and personalized engagement, so patients get the most out of the care they receive. As a business within McKesson Corporation, Biologics harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.

Claire Crye

Public Relations

281-825-9927

Claire.Crye@McKesson.com