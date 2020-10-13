Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J&J to contribute up to $5 billion to potential U.S. opioid settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it will contribute up to $1 billion more to a potential settlement of lawsuits alleging it and other companies fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, bringing the total amount it would pay to $5 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said the additional money represented an increase to a proposed $4 billion settlement framework it negotiated with a group of state attorneys general that was announced last year.

That October 2019 proposal also called for the drug distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen to pay a combined $18 billion, but the framework met resistance from some states and local governments.

Negotiations have been ongoing since then, and the dollar amounts have been shifting. J&J in a statement said the additional $1 billion it would pay reflected continued negotiations and said additional terms are being finalized.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the opioid litigation and representatives for several state attorneys general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed nationally largely by states, counties and municipalities seeking to hold drug companies responsible for the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

The lawsuits generally accuse drugmakers including J&J of deceptively marketing opioids and distributors of ignoring red flags indicating the painkillers were being diverted for improper uses.

The companies including J&J deny wrongdoing. J&J is separately appealing a $465 million judgment the state of Oklahoma won against it in the first case to go to trial in the litigation.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MCKESSON CORPORATION
12:34pJ&J to contribute up to $5 billion to potential U.S. opioid settlement
RE
10/06MCKESSON CORPORATION : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Novembe..
AQ
10/05MCKESSON CORPORATION : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Novembe..
BU
10/05Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery Will Present Tough Challenge to Cargo Airlines
DJ
10/01All Remdesivir Supplies to Be Distributed in U.S. by Maker Gilead Sciences --..
DJ
10/01All Remdesivir Supplies to Be Distributed in U.S. by Maker Gilead Sciences
DJ
09/30MCKESSON : Elevation Oncology and US Oncology Research Announce Collaboration to..
PU
09/29MCKESSON : US Oncology Research Achieves Milestone of over 100 FDA-Approved Canc..
PU
09/24MCKESSON : ValuCare Center Named Health Mart Pharmacy of the Year
AQ
09/23MCKESSON : Historical Segment Information for Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) By New..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 238 B - -
Net income 2021 2 217 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 24 439 M 24 439 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 183,19 $
Last Close Price 150,68 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Mueller Chairman
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Flores EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION8.94%24 439
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-38.37%32 001
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-4.47%14 177
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.43%8 306
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.91.40%8 108
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.87.40%7 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group