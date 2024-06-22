A Letter From Our Independent Chair

Board Refreshment

Our directors are a highly committed group and they bring a balanced mix of skills, experiences and backgrounds to their oversight work. We continually assess the qualifications of our directors as part of our robust Board evaluation process, while considering McKesson's strategic and other oversight needs. As part of our Board succession planning, we elected Deborah Dunsire, M.D. and Kevin M. Ozan to the Board in 2024. Dr. Dunsire previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing and delivering transformative therapies for brain diseases, and prior to that, she held executive leadership roles for several pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Ozan previously served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer of McDonald's Corporation, a leading global retailer, and he has over two decades of experience in strategy and finance. The Board is delighted to welcome Dr. Dunsire and Mr. Ozan and values the perspectives they bring.

Linda P. Mantia and Susan R. Salka will not be standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank them both for their dedicated service on the McKesson Board. We appreciate the significant contributions they have made over the years, including their service as committee chairs. Their leadership and valuable insights in service of our shareholders are much appreciated.

Executive Operating Team Updates

As we advance our strategic priorities, we constantly evaluate our organizational structure to ensure we have the right leadership to drive long-term sustainable growth. Our Board is fully aware that everything we do starts with our talent, and we recognize the important role the Board plays in ensuring that McKesson has a broad and deep talent pipeline. The Board along with the Compensation and Talent Committee regularly reviews senior leadership and CEO succession planning, consulting with management as necessary. McKesson made several leadership changes in the past year to align our operating team to our go-forward priorities and drive long-term shareholder value. Our EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Britt J. Vitalone, assumed expanded leadership responsibilities for McKesson Technology and mergers and acquisitions, and a new EVP and Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Francisco Fraga, was appointed, reflecting the importance of technology and data capabilities in enabling McKesson's enterprise strategy. Michele Lau rejoined McKesson as EVP and Chief Legal Officer, bringing extensive legal, compliance, government affairs and sustainability experience, in addition to over a decade of previous experience at McKesson. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Lori A. Schechter, who retired as EVP, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at the end of 2023, for her service of over a decade to McKesson and the Board.

Shareholder Engagement

Our Board appreciates our shareholders' perspectives on critical topics, including Board, governance, compensation and sustainability-related matters. We value shareholder engagement as integral to the Board's oversight and deliberative processes. Shareholder feedback informs our decisions and enables the Board to be a more effective steward of shareholder capital. In fiscal year 2024, McKesson proactively reached out to shareholders who collectively represented approximately 51% of our outstanding common stock, ultimately engaging with approximately 33%. These conversations provide the Board and management with invaluable insights, many of which resulted in responsive actions. I personally have benefited from having conversations directly with our shareholders, and I know my fellow directors have as well. Discussions with shareholders over the last year have informed the Board's deliberation on several topics, including the composition of the Board, human capital management and the Company's sustainability metrics.

Thank You

We are grateful for your support of McKesson and the over 51,000 employees who further McKesson's mission and uphold its culture and values. Your vote is very important to us. We strongly encourage you to read both our proxy statement and annual report in their entirety prior to the Annual Meeting and request that you support our voting recommendations.

Donald R. Knauss

Independent Chair of the Board